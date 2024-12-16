Valimail Celebrates MSP Program Growth and Achievement of Key Milestones

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, announced today its Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program saw significant growth and achieved key milestones over the past year. Highlights include the addition of new partners, product functionality, and international expansion.

This announcement comes on the back of surging demand for DMARC solutions. New requirements from Google, Yahoo! and PCI DSS have raised awareness to the issue, but most of the estimated 100 million domains globally remain at risk. By partnering with Pax8 and CodeBlue, Valimail is making it easier than ever for MSPs to implement DMARC at scale and help businesses defend themselves against the threat of phishing and spoofing attacks.

Pax8 Partnership: Valimail Core, the first automated DMARC solution on the Pax8 Marketplace, has been accessible to Pax8 partners for one year. Close to 400 MSPs have chosen Valimail to authenticate sender identity for almost 1,000 of their clients' domains to stop phishing, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliverability.

Product: Valimail has added critical features and functionality to Valimail Core, its purpose-built solution for MSPs. Additions include portfolios to organize customer domains, team management to support role-based access controls, subdomain configuration and status, and domain addition/deletion alerts. Further, Valimail is planning to make available two features in early 2025: Single Sign-On (SSO) SAML and Configurable and Smart Alerts.

International Expansion: Valimail recently announced an agreement with FUJIFILM CodeBlue Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Ltd. This partnership will make managed DMARC available to small and medium businesses in New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the success that Pax8 and Valimail are experiencing together," said Ryan Burton, Vice President of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions to our partners through the Pax8 Marketplace, empowering them to safeguard their clients against evolving cyber threats. With Valimail's excellent security and authentication technologies, our partners can confidently address challenges in email security, ensuring top-quality protection and enhanced trust in their communication channels."

As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering MSPs with anti-phishing and email fraud protection, Valimail invites interested MSPs to join its growing network. The program offers benefits including access to cutting-edge technology, training, pre-sales collateral, and designated support to help deliver exceptional service to clients.

"The need for email authentication (DMARC) has never been more important given the record number of spoofing and phishing attacks," said Alexander Garcia-Tobar, CEO and Co-Founder of Valimail. "By partnering with Pax8 and CodeBlue, Valimail is able to extend our footprint with our massively scaled MSP-optimized approach."

Learn more and submit your application by visiting our Vali-Partner Program page .

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 64,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndicators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Valimail

valimail@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Valimail

View the original press release on accesswire.com