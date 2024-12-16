Shippeo, a leading provider of real-time transportation visibility solutions, today announced an extension of its partnership with allnex, a global leader in industrial coating resins and additives, to enhance the visibility and efficiency of its global supply chain. Shippeo will continue to provide allnex with superior visibility and predictive insights, focusing on ocean transport for outbound containers from production plants to customers worldwide.

Driving Transparency and Efficiency Across the allnex Global Supply Chain

allnex leverages Shippeo's global network to gain complete visibility into all ocean containers transporting its goods, with a strong focus on shipments across Asia. This includes real-time tracking of over 40 unique ocean carriers, as well as terminals, ports, and vessels. Aiming to meet the needs of its industry customers, who require strict inbound delivery schedules to support production, allnex uses Shippeo's public link feature to provide real-time delivery updates. By integrating data from various sources such as ocean carriers, satellite providers, and Shippeo's proprietary data models, the platform creates a unified view of all shipments, enabling allnex to take a more proactive approach to supply chain management.

Seamless Integration and Actionable Insights

Shippeo's solution integrates seamlessly with allnex's SAP system, now containing important data from Shippeo, including ETAs and public link URLs. This integration ensures that allnex teams can act quickly on the insights gained from Shippeo's platform, optimizing operations and enhancing decision-making.

By partnering with Shippeo, allnex expects to see significant benefits, particularly in enhancing the customer experience. With real-time visibility and predictive arrival estimates, allnex can provide its customers with greater transparency, reliable delivery schedules, and proactive updates, improving overall satisfaction and trust. Additionally, allnex will be able to share tracking data of its containers directly with customers via Shippeo's public link, giving them real-time updates on their shipments. The platform also allows allnex to identify containers that are delayed or at risk due to anomalies, such as disruptions and Black Swan events enabling quicker response times and minimizing potential impact on customers.

"Partnering with Shippeo allows us to gain greater control over our global supply chain, particularly for ocean freight, and offer our customers a more transparent and reliable experience," said Martin Leitner, Director, Supply Chain EMEA at allnex. "The ability to track sea containers in real-time and predict delivery times will enhance our operational efficiency and help mitigate disruptions."

"We are excited to collaborate with allnex, a leader in the coatings industry," said Cédric Demeulenaere, Senior Vice President for EMEA. "Our platform's real-time visibility and actionable insights will enable allnex to improve their global supply chain operations, ensuring better reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction."

About allnex

allnex is a leading producer of industrial coating resins and additives, for industrial, automotive, architectural, protective and special purpose coatings and inks. With manufacturing facilities and R&D centers located around the world, the allnex group offers access to a huge global network of innovation and provides responsive, local support to our customers, helping them to quickly bring advanced coating solutions to market. The company's products are distributed worldwide through a vast network of distributors and partners.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Arlanxeo, Barilla, Birra Peroni, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, DP World, Evonik, Fujifilm, Jaguar Land Rover, Hartmann Group, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, XPO Logistics and Yamaha Motor, trust Shippeo to track more than 50 million shipments per year across 130 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter)

