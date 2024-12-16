Furniture lifestyle imagery startup Presti releases new and improved generative AI to the public

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture-focused AI startup Presti announces the release of a new generative AI that surpasses past AI in overall quality and accuracy. By allowing anybody to create lifestyle imagery without requiring technical expertise, Presti is democratising access to high quality furniture imagery for small and large furniture retailers and manufacturers. This new release opens up a new set of options for users to create more detailed and appealing lifestyle imagery without photoshoots or complex 3D software. The upgraded AI serves as a new foundation for what is an elaborate suite of tooling that gives the company's customers control over their images while preserving the integrity of their products.

The new AI comes with a number of advantages over the old AI. Besides overall enhanced image quality, it now has a longer context window, which means it is able to understand longer descriptions better, allowing users to be more elaborate and precise on their AI-generated environments. The AI now also better understands concepts like space and depth of field, allowing it to create photography-like images that focus on the product and blur out the background and foreground, adding to the photorealism of the AI. Besides concepts of depth, the AI is now also able to generate text in the images, giving users the possibility to create more engaging content, and integrate custom messages in their photos. Finally, the new AI now also allows to add photorealistic humans to the images, and in doing so gives brands that carry people as part of their visual identity even more flexibility.

Interested parties can get in touch with Presti Co-founder Hamza Bennis at hello@presti.ai for more information or a custom demo.

About Presti: Presti was founded in 2022 by four friends and engineers with past experiences in building technology and AI. The company is incorporated in the US with offices in Paris and as the leading AI for furniture counts some of the world's foremost names in furniture as part of its more than 100 customers worldwide. The company raised $3.5 million and is backed by investors Partech and Y Combinator, the latter having funded companies like Airbnb, Doordash, or Dropbox.

