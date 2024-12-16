Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - "The J.E.D.I. Leader's Playbook: The Insider's Guide to Eradicating Injustices, Eliminating Inequities, Expanding Diversity, and Enhancing Inclusion" by Omar L. Harris has been selected as one of Kirkus Reviews' Best Indie Books of 2024. The book was chosen from thousands reviewed annually through Kirkus' Indie program, placing it among the top 100 independently published works of the year.

Omar L. Harris, author of The J.E.D.I. Leader's Playbook

The December 15th issue of Kirkus Reviews magazine will spotlight Harris' book, along with a feature in a special email newsletter and prominent placement on the Kirkus website starting December 16. This recognition highlights the book's contribution to leadership development and workplace inclusion strategies.

The J.E.D.I. Leader's Playbook presents a framework for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, providing organizational leaders with practical approaches to addressing systemic inequities and building inclusive workplaces. Harris draws from his more than two decades of executive leadership experience in the global pharmaceutical industry across four continents to deliver these insights.

For more information about Omar L. Harris and his work, visit www.omarlharris.com.

