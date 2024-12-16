Siltronic AG's market performance presents a mixed picture as the wafer manufacturer experiences a modest decline in share value, with current trading at €50.30, marking a 0.9% decrease. This development comes despite the company posting a 2.35% revenue increase to €357.30 million in the latest quarter. The current share price stands significantly below its 52-week peak of €94.00 reached in early January, though notably maintaining a position 9.39% above its yearly low, reflecting underlying market resilience.

Financial Outlook

Analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Siltronic's prospects, setting an average price target of €80.60. However, shareholders face a reduction in dividend payments, with projections indicating a decrease from €1.20 to €0.681 per share. The company's market capitalization stands at €1.5 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 forecasted for 2024, while earnings per share are expected to reach €2.20 for the coming year.

