GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
40 Leser
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nevada Canyon Gold Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nevada Canyon Gold Corp (OTCQX: NGLD), a uniquely structured natural resource company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nevada Canyon Gold Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NGLD." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Upgrading to the OTCQX market from the Pink market demonstrates our commitment to providing financial transparency and liquidity to our current and prospective new shareholders," said Nevada Canyon President and CEO, Alan Day, " We are confident in the long-term value creation opportunities of our business as we look forward to update the market on our development and growth in the coming quarters."

About Nevada Canyon Gold Corp
Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. is a US-based natural resource company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The Company has a large, strategic land position and royalties in multiple projects, within some of Nevada's highest-grade historical mining districts, offering year-round access and good infrastructure in proven and active mining districts. The Company has a three-fold business model; i) mineral royalty creation and acquisition; ii) precious-metals and exploration streaming; and iii) exploration project accelerator.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


