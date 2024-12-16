Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A2H6NG | ISIN: US30258N1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PN
Tradegate
13.12.24
14:40 Uhr
5,000 Euro
-0,250
-4,76 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
FAT Brands Inc.: Johnny Rockets Closes 2024 With Continued International Growth

Classic Burger Concept Celebrates Eleven International Openings

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces eleven new international openings for Johnny Rockets in 2024. International locations account for approximately 55 percent of Johnny Rockets worldwide and are a key growth area for the brand.

Since January 2024, Johnny Rockets has opened two locations in Chile, two locations in Bali, Indonesia, four locations in Mexico, two locations in Brazil and one ghost kitchen in the United Arab Emirates. Non-traditional locations at Fantislandia II Theme Park in Chile, Juazeiro de Norte Airport in Brazil, Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Angeles and Aeropuerto Internacional de Ciudad Juarez in Mexico accounted for five of the eleven recent openings abroad, underscoring Johnny Rockets' strength in and commitment to continued growth in non-traditional spaces such as airports and theme parks.

"The demand for the iconic Johnny Rockets' experience continues to remain high internationally," said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands' Fast Casual Division. "Similarly, we continue to cement ourselves in key growth countries such as Brazil, where we now tally over 40 locations, and in Mexico, with almost 25 locations."

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain's timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in more than 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team's passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

For more information on Johnny Rockets, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain's signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


