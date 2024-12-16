Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 15:42 Uhr
KASPRO SPV Ltd., a Kristal.AI Subsidiary, Pioneers Structured Notes Issuance in ADGM

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KASPRO SPV Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Kristal.AI and an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) based Special Purpose Vehicle, has successfully launched its inaugural Structured Notes program, marking a significant milestone in the financial landscape of the region.


In a move that positions ADGM as a competitive alternative to established financial hubs like Luxembourg and Ireland, Kristal has issued Structured Notes under an Exempt Offer. This pioneering transaction, totaling approximately 1.5 million USD, comprises five distinct payoff structures and has garnered substantial interest from a diverse range of investors, including a Singapore-based VCC sub-fund and over ten clients. The issuance signals strong market confidence in ADGM-based financial instruments.

Asheesh Chanda, CEO for Kristal.Ai Middle East Limited, said "This landmark issuance represents a significant step towards democratizing access to sophisticated financial products. By offering fractional investment opportunities, we are bringing previously exclusive investment options directly to mass affluent investors at unprecedented scale"

The success of this initial offering paves the way for ADGM to establish itself as a prominent hub for structured product issuances and custody. KASPRO SPV Ltd., backed by the expertise and resources of its parent company Kristal.AI, is committed to further developing this program and contributing to the growth of ADGM's financial ecosystem.

For more information about the Structured Notes program or to schedule a detailed walkthrough about their offerings, please contact support@kristal.ai.

About KASPRO SPV Ltd.: KASPRO SPV Ltd. is an ADGM-based Special Purpose Vehicle and a fully owned subsidiary of Kristal.AI, dedicated to innovative and accessible financial solutions and structured product issuances.

About Kristal.AI: Kristal.AI is a leading digital wealth management platform, known for its cutting-edge technology and innovative investment solutions.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kristal.ai/?viewAsMember=true

General Enquiries: support@kristal.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581841/Kristal_AI_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kaspro-spv-ltd-a-kristalai-subsidiary-pioneers-structured-notes-issuance-in-adgm-302332633.html

