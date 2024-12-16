EC-Council's 2024 Academic Awards Highlight Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Education Programs and Critical Skill Development through CTF Challenges

Cybersecurity programs within the University of Phoenix, Purdue University NorthWest, the ECPI University are among this year's award recipients exemplifying innovation and real-world impact in shaping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and the creator of the world famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 Academia Awards. EC-Council annual awards recognize institutions and educators who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, impact, and dedication to shaping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

Academic Institutions Empowering Students for the Digital Age

This year's winners, selected from a pool of over 2,000 academic institutions across more than 130 countries, include a prestigious lineup of Cybersecurity programs: the University of Phoenix, Purdue University Northwest, ECPI University, Miami Dade College, the University of West Florida, University of North Texas, and others. These award recipients have excelled in advancing a diverse cybersecurity skillset for their students as they prepare them for an increasingly complex and digital-first world.

Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the recipients and the future of cybersecurity education, stating, "We congratulate these remarkable academic who are at the forefront of cybersecurity education, driving innovation and preparing students to tackle the challenges of a digital-first world. Their dedication to shaping future talent is vital to securing tomorrow's digital landscape, and we are proud to recognize their transformative impact."

EC-Council's Academia division is at the forefront of setting the gold standard in cybersecurity education. Offering turnkey certification programs, cyber range services and Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competitions, EC-Council empowers educational institutions to equip students with modern skills and stackable credentials, highly regarded by employers, to thrive in today's everchanging cybersecurity industry. With a vast network of partnerships, including over 250 of the leading National Centers of Academic Excellence (NCAEs) in the U.S., EC-Council collaborates with partners to deploy certification courses and skills development technologies to ensure students have a deep knowledge of cybersecurity with a competitive edge that will help them succeed in the job market.

Bavisi further added, "Through its Academia division, EC-Council reaffirms its commitment to empowering educators and institutions around the world, developing a global community of cybersecurity professionals who will rise to meet the challenges of the future. As cybersecurity threats grow increasingly sophisticated, the role of educators and institutions in preparing the next generation of professionals becomes ever more critical. EC-Council is dedicated to supporting academic communities that design programs that are ready to tackle the evolving challenges of the digital age."

Democratizing Cybersecurity Education through Academic Scholarships

This year, the launch of a transformative $15 million academic scholarship initiative in partnership with the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) further emphasizes EC-Council's dedication to democratizing cybersecurity education. The initiative focuses on empowering U.S. citizens with critical entry-level cybersecurity skills to address the global skills gap, opening doors to new career opportunities and empowering the workforce of tomorrow.

The winners of the 2024 Academia Awards exemplifying success in cybersecurity education include the following:

University of Phoenix received the prestigious Academic Partner of the Year (USA) award. Kathryn Uhles, Dean of the College of Business and Information Technology, expressed pride in the recognition, saying, "This award is a reflection of our continuous commitment to providing adult learners with the career-focused, real-world education they need to thrive in the cybersecurity and IT industries."

Dr. Ervin Frenzel from the University of North Texas was honored as Academic Instructor of the Year (USA). Dr. Frenzel shared his appreciation for EC-Council's practical, hands-on training tools, stating, "Real technicians need real training, not simulations. EC-Council's resources ensure that our students gain mastery over complex tasks before entering the workforce."

Dr. Nelly Delessy-Gassant of Miami Dade College and Dr. Elizabeth Rasnick of the University of West Florida also received recognition for their contributions to elevating teaching methodologies and enhancing student skills across critical cybersecurity domains. Their transformative work in the classroom is helping sharpen new graduates starting their professional careers.

Together with these award-winning institutions and educators, EC-Council is building a more secure future, one where highly trained, world-class professionals are ready to protect and defend the digital landscape.

For more information on the full list of award recipients, please click here.

About EC-Council Academia:

EC-Council, the inventor of Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification course and exam, has a mission to provide Cybersecurity education and certifications to students across the world to prepare them for their future careers. Founded in 2001, EC-Council offers over 200 different training programs and certifications - ranging from End-User Security to highly technical Penetration Testing to Information Security Management, and many other tactical courses. Recognized under the U.S. Department of Defense 8140 and an ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization, EC-Council holds these and many other distinctions and accreditations by prestigious agencies worldwide - making EC-Council's certification programs highly desirable and valued within the cybersecurity global communities.

The EC-Council Academia partner program offers a free partnership opportunities to academic institutions globally. These partnerships establish cybersecurity ecosystems through education that support students, alumni, faculty, employees, and the local communities at large. Through established partnerships, academic institutions can access extensive discounts on learning resources, technologies, and certifications, offering students opportunities to obtain stackable credentials to become more competitive as they enter the workforce. The program also focuses on initiating faculty development, scholarships, and cyber competitions. To date, EC-Council supports over of 2,000 education networks and institutions globally. EC-Council Academia works with academic institutions at all levels, including over 250 National Centers of Academic Excellences (N-CAEs) as designated by the National Security Agency, contributing to certify tens of thousands of students annually with industry-leading credentials. For more information on EC-Council Academia, please visit www.eccouncil.org/academia.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582010/EC_Council_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ec-councils-2024-academic-awards-highlight-cutting-edge-cybersecurity-education-programs-and-critical-skill-development-through-ctf-challenges-302332625.html