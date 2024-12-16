Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 16:00 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealHub.io: DealHub Named Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North America Company of the Year for Excellence in CPQ Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, Texas , Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io, the leading provider of configure, price, quote (CPQ) has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's prestigious 2024 North American Company of the Year Award in the CPQ software category. This distinction highlights DealHub's leadership in driving continuous CPQ innovation that increases sales efficiency and revenue growth for organizations.

DealHub is announced as the CPQ Company of the Year 2024 by Frost & Sullivan.

"Customers report substantial benefits from incorporating DealHub CPQ into their sales cycle. DealHub helps businesses overcome complexity, efficiently execute their go-to-market strategies, and reduce price quote creation time." - Lara Forlino Industry Analyst, ICT: Digital Content Services.

Frost & Sullivan's analysts identified that DealHub has redefined the way CPQ addresses the complexities of modern sales processes. This is evident in DealHub CPQ's proven ability to deliver increased sales results and the consistently high satisfaction rates the company receives from its customers.

"DealHub CPQ is designed to easily adapt and respond to the dynamic challenges and continuously evolving business needs faced by sales organizations," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO. "This award recognizes how our innovative and customer-centric approach to CPQ has proven to help organizations drive sales efficiency, effectiveness and revenue growth."

DealHub sets the new benchmark for CPQ. DealHub delivers advanced functionality that solves key challenges faced by organizations, from simplifying complex product configurations and the need for dynamic pricing, to supporting all sales modes and channels, including direct sales, partners, PLG and e-commerce. DealHub's award-winning CPQ is an integral part of its complete Quote-to-Revenue platform that includes Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Subscription Management, Billing, Document Generation, online forms, e-Signature and digital DealRooms that enhance Buyer-Seller collaboration, and accelerate deal closing.

Frost & Sullivan's customer research validated that DealHub's end-to-end approach ensures that every touchpoint in the revenue lifecycle process is optimized for efficiency, transparency, and sales growth. This makes DealHub the ideal strategic partner for businesses looking to accelerate their revenue execution.

Learn more about DealHub's award-winning CPQ solutions and how DealHub can transform your quote-to-revenue orchestration processes. Visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.

About DealHub

DealHub offers the most complete and connected CPQ solution for sales and revenue organizations. Our low-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM and Subscription Management stack powered by a Guided Selling Playbook, teams generate accurate quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and accelerate revenues. Using a DealRoom, they can centralize buyer/seller communications to deliver the most innovative buyer experience and drive deals to success. For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582103/Dealhub_CPQ_Company_of_the_Year.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dealhub-named-frost--sullivans-2024-north-america-company-of-the-year-for-excellence-in-cpq-innovation-302332646.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.