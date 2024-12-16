Experienced strategy veteran tapped to propel commercial due diligence service offering

Grant Thornton, one of America's largest brands of professionals providing end-to-end audit, assurance, tax and advisory services, today announced that Matt Fish has joined the firm as a principal in the Growth Advisory services practice.

With more than 25 years of experience in strategy consulting, focusing on industrial products, Fish brings a wealth of knowledge to Grant Thornton. He will lead the firm's Market Study and Commercial Due Diligence practice, and support market studies for Grant Thornton diligence projects.

Fish's role is an integral part of the firm's extensive offerings that help clients through every step of a transaction, beginning with corporate development strategy and pre-closing diligence capabilities that cover commercial, financial, tax, information technology, human capital and supply chain functions. Grant Thornton also offers transaction management support for separations and carve-outs, as well as integration planning, execution, and value creation capture.

"As an early step in the transaction life cycle, it's imperative that we deliver top-of-the-line commercial due diligence services for clients," said Wade Kruse, national managing principal of Advisory Services at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. "Matt's proven leadership in global markets is exactly what Grant Thornton needs to propel this service offering forward and deliver clients the high-quality results they need."

Based in New York City, Fish has completed more than 300 commercial due diligence projects and has advised major industrial companies across North America, Asia and Europe. Prior to joining Grant Thornton, he served as the global leader of commercial due diligence at KPMG, as well as the global chair of industrial products and services at OC&C Strategy Consultants. He was also a partner at EY-Parthenon, where he led the Asian Strategy Consulting practice, was a partner in the Los Angeles office and a member of the US Industrials leadership. Additionally, Fish spent 16 years in Asia, where he founded New Pacific Consulting, which was acquired by The Parthenon Group. He holds a bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University.

"I'm excited to join the team and work with a dynamic group of individuals to design a commercial due diligence product customized for mid-market transactions," said Fish about his new role. "Grant Thornton's collaborative culture is the perfect environment to fully integrate this service offering into the firm's existing suite of broad transaction advisory capabilities."

