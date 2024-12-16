Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Lang & Schwarz
16.12.24
16:46 Uhr
78,51 Euro
-1,74
-2,17 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024
Logitech: Renewed. Reliable. Remarkable.

Finanznachrichten News

Logitech refurbished tech is an affordable alternative to buying new

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

Authored by Marie Perriard, Sustainability Marketing & Communications

New to buying used? Finding hidden gems in a secondhand market can feel like you've hit the jackpot. The mix of satisfaction from finding the perfect item lower than its original price provides that sense of accomplishment. Logitech is making it easier to find top-notch refurbished devices online. In addition to refreshing both Logitech.com and LogitechG.com online shopping portals with more refurbished products, it recently unveiled its Certified Refurbished devices on eBay's Refurbished brand store.

What Are Certified Refurbished Electronics?

Gone are the days of disposable tech. Today's discerning shoppers see electronics as long-term investments. Refurbished devices are pre-owned devices returned to the manufacturer or retailer for various reasons. The devices are thoroughly tested, repaired if necessary, and restored to like-new condition. They undergo rigorous quality checks to ensure they meet high standards of performance and reliability.

Why Go Refurbished?

  • Cost-Effective: One of the biggest perks of buying refurbished devices is the price. Buying secondhand items or open-box returns from retailers can be a fraction of the price of new items, including name brand items. Whether it's a top-tier gaming device, a high-end keyboard, or multi-function mouse, refurbished devices offer incredible value.

  • Environmental Impact: Buying refurbished electronics reduces electronic waste and the environmental impact of manufacturing new devices. In the current age of climate consciousness, sustainability matters more than ever.

  • Quality Assurance: No need to worry about quality. Reputable brands and retailers ensure that refurbished devices are thoroughly tested and meet stringent quality standards. Logitech Certified Refurbished devices are inspected by a third party and include the required accessories and manuals provided with new products, all fully restored and ready to deliver an exceptional experience. Plus, they have a warranty from the date of purchase.

  • Longevity and Durability: People are moving away from the 'throwaway' culture and looking for products that last longer. Logitech Certified Refurbished devices undergo rigorous testing and repairs, making them just as durable and reliable as new ones.

Tips for Buying Refurbished Electronics

  • Buy from Reputable Sellers: Ensure you're purchasing from reputable brands or certified e-tail and retailers. Look for warranties and return policies to protect your investment. Logitech and Logitech G sell Certified Refurbished devices directly online and through the eBay Refurbished Logitech brand store.

  • Check for Certification: Certified refurbished products often come with a seal of approval or certification, indicating the devices have been tested and restored to meet specific standards. Before returning a product to the marketplace, a third party inspects Logitech products.

  • Read Reviews: Customer reviews can provide valuable insight into the quality and reliability of refurbished products from particular sellers.

The rise of refurbished electronics is a testament to how consumer habits are evolving. People are becoming more mindful of their environmental footprints and looking for smarter, more sustainable ways to enjoy the technology we love. The next time you are considering a new device, why not give refurbished a try? It's a savvy, sustainable choice that won't break the bank - and you might find that buying secondhand feels more like first class.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
