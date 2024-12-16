Amid record-low prices for solar modules, the focus of cost reduction for utility-scale solar projects is shifting to non-module balance-of-system (BoS) expenses. A transition from 1. 5 kV voltage to 2 kV in solar projects is expected to gain traction through 2030. From pv magazine print edition 12/24 The rationale for moving from 1. 5 kV voltage to 2 kV in solar projects is grounded in electrical principles, particularly the relationship between electric power (P), current (I), and voltage (V) - expressed as P=IV. By increasing voltage while keeping current constant, power output can be increased ...

