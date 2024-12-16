Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru Announces 2025 Subaru WinterFest Locations and Music Lineup With Headliner Grace Potter

Automaker and POWDR present signature winter tour with live music performances, outdoor activities, gear demonstrations, charitable initiatives, and more

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc., and its WinterFest partner, POWDR, today announced the return of the automaker's annual mountain tour, Subaru WinterFest, the premier winter playground for music fans, skiers, snowboarders, and dog lovers alike. WinterFest will be arriving at six mountain destinations across the U.S. this winter.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "WinterFest is one of our most highly anticipated events of the year, and we look forward to bringing the experience to some of the coolest mountain locations again this winter. For anyone seeking adventure, entertainment, and an opportunity to give back to charitable causes, WinterFest is the perfect combination to meet these priorities."

Headlining artists including Grace Potter, The National Parks, The Travelin' McCourys, Ashes to Amber, Shadowgrass, Into the Fog and more are set to perform this season's tour along with incredible supporting acts.

"We're thrilled to join forces once again with Subaru for the WinterFest series, promising attendees an unforgettable event this season," said Meghan Matschke, Vice President of Partnerships at POWDR. "With an impressive lineup of musicians, activations with leading outdoor brands, and a deep commitment to the community, excitement is at an all-time high. Get ready to carve unforgettable memories with us on the slopes!"

As part of its commitment to being "More Than a Car Company," WinterFest attendees who complete a lead form will be able to choose a non-profit charity partner for Subaru to make a $5 donation on their behalf, up to $10,000 per charity over the course of the tour. Organizations will include Operation Warm®, SheJumps, and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue. In addition, Subaru and POWDR have a joint community investment fund aligned with the values of the Subaru Love Promise and POWDR's Play Forever commitment to support important community and environmental initiatives.

This year's tour will include the automaker's adventure-ready 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and the 2024 Subaru Solterra. Subaru ambassadors will be available to highlight features such as Harmon Kardon sound systems and more.

Guests will have access to a variety of WinterFest activities. Returning this year, the Americana-inspired Harman Kardon Warming Hut will provide WinterFest attendees with an opportunity to demo Harman Kardon's latest portable Bluetooth products in a cozy and warm environment. Attendees can also check out the newest gear from acclaimed brands such as Thule, Nordica, 100%, Mammut, Luno, and Dynamic Wax, in addition to Wilderdog for their furry companions. Leave No Trace will also have experts available to inform people of ways to conserve the outdoors. Attendees can get an energy boost in the morning at the Wilderness Cafe with complimentary coffee from Alpine Start, and craft hot cocoa, served in a YETI mug along with Kate's Real Food organic energy bars, (while supplies last). There will also be a Solo Stove Hangout Zone at every stop for guests to warm up by the fire and roast marshmallows for s'mores in the afternoon. Additionally, there will be daily giveaways of wonderful prizes from the automaker's partners.

As a special treat for some lucky Subaru owners, some Subaru Winterfest events will feature exclusive 'on-mountain' experiences, intimate music sessions, VIP parking privileges and exclusive gifts (subject to availability).

The full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2025 can be found below:

Weekend Resort Headline Artist January 31 - February 2 Killington Resort, VT* The Travelin' McCourys February 21 - 23 Copper Mountain Resort, CO The National Parks March 7 - 9 Eldora Mountain Resort, CO Shadowgrass March 15 - 16 Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, CA* TBD April 4 - 6 Snowbird, UT Ashes to Amber April 11 - 13 Mt. Bachelor, OR Grace Potter

*Killington and Sierra-at-Tahoe are not POWDR-owned or operated resorts.

For more information on Subaru WinterFest locations, please visit www.subaruwinterfest.com and follow SubaruWinterFest on social media.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About POWDR

POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that inspires every human being with cool experiences in awesome places. POWDR's awesome places include Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in the Lake Tahoe region of California; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Snowbird in Utah; and SilverStar Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada. The company also fuels adventure through a collection of experiences from the mountains to the valleys including Sun Country Tours river rafting outfitter based in Oregon, Powderbird heli-adventure operator based out of Snowbird in Utah, Stovepipe lodging and concessions based in Death Valley National Park, and coming soon (2025), the Zion Lodge concessions based in Zion National Park. POWDR's Woodward brand empowers and inspires the next generation of action sports enthusiasts through summer camps, mountain experiences, and mountain centers, incorporating dynamic programming and innovative environments at Woodward Park City in Utah, Woodward PA in Pennsylvania, Woodward Copper in Colorado, Woodward Tahoe and Woodward West in California.

POWDR is headquartered in Park City, UT. For more information, please visit:?www.POWDR.com.

Contacts:

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

###



Subaru WinterFest 2025 will feature stops at six of the country's top mountain resorts, where winter sports enthusiasts and Subaru owners can enjoy live music, food & beverage, gear demonstrations, select deserving charities to receive donations, and more. For information, visit www.subaruwinterfest.com and follow SubaruWinterFest.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com