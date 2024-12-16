Lenovo Awarded Platinum Medal by EcoVadis - Placed in the Top 1% of All Companies Rated Globally

Achievement also recognizes Lenovo as a leader in carbon management with best-in-class GHG management system and strong ambition for decarbonization.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Lenovo is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, the leading global provider of business sustainability ratings. With a score of 85/100, this recognition places Lenovo in the top 1% of all companies rated by EcoVadis worldwide and underscores its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

This achievement also recognizes Lenovo as a Leader in Carbon Management, achieving the highest ranking in its category with a best-in-class greenhouse gas (GHG) management system and strong ambition for decarbonization. Lenovo has embedded sustainability into its global value chain, operations, and product innovation. With measured improvements across environmental responsibility, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, Lenovo continues to elevate its sustainability efforts in alignment to global standards.

"Being awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis is a key milestone for Lenovo," said Laura Quatela, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer, Lenovo. "Our focus on collaboration, credibility, and accountability will continue to power us forward on our sustainability journey. We're honored by this recognition and remain focused on the short-term and long-term goals ahead."

Lenovo has made meaningful advancements in its sustainability strategy in past years, including committing to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Lenovo was in the first group of companies to have its goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative in January 2023. In January 2024 Lenovo maintained its AAA status on MSCI's ranking and in September 2024 was awarded the strongest score in the IT industry for environmental and social achievements in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, receiving an AA score overall.

The EcoVadis score reflects the quality of a company's sustainability management system at the time of the assessment. EcoVadis Medals and Badges recognize eligible companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria with policies, actions, and significant results. More information on the EcoVadis assessment process can be found here.

Read more about Lenovo's Environmental, Social, and Governance performance in the?FY2023/24 ESG Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company?with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services.?Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit?https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our ?StoryHub.

