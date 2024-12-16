Sports Illustrated's "SI the Party" Returns to Big Game Weekend 2025 Saturday, February 8th, in New Orleans

Featuring Performances by Dom Dolla & Diplo, The Exclusive Event Will Be Hosted at The Iconic Mardi Gras World

Tickets and VIP Tables On-Sale This Friday December 20th, Pre-Register Now

Sports Illustrated is excited to announce the return of SI The Party at Big Game Weekend 2025, set to take place at the historic Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on Saturday, February 8th. This exclusive, A-list event will feature live performances from superstar artists including Dom Dolla and Diplo, alongside branded experiences from renowned partners including CELSIUS, Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, Verizon, U.S. Polo Assn., St. James Iced Tea and more - creating the ultimate Big Game celebration in one of America's most dynamic cities. Premium All-Inclusive Tickets, VIP Clubhouse access, and VIP Tables are on-sale this Friday December 20th at 10:00AM CT, pre-register now via sitheparty.com.

The Most Coveted Ticket Outside of the Game

As the premiere event surrounding the Big Game, SI The Party has established itself as the most coveted ticket outside of the Big Game itself. Since the event's inception in 2019, Sports Illustrated has taken a bold step into the world of live events, delivering experiences that celebrate the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture. From exclusive activations to unforgettable live performances from The Chainsmokers, Jack Harlow, Kygo and more, Sports Illustrated offers sports fans the chance to engage with the world of sports in ways beyond its iconic print pages. Past attendees of SI The Party include Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O'Neal, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly, Kevin Hart, Jeff Bezos, and Leonardo Di Caprio, to name a few. This year's VIP tickets begin at $499.99 and include access to the performances, a 5 hour open bar featuring a variety of spirits and sips from the likes of Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, CELSIUS, and St. James Iced Tea, as well as all branded experiences.

World-Class Talent and Performances

This year's lineup is sure to impress with performances by Diplo, a global music icon known for his genre-defying mix of EDM and hip-hop and Dom Dolla, one of the most exciting names in the house music scene known for captivating audiences worldwide with his electrifying live performances, innovative productions, and chart-topping tracks. With this star-studded musical lineup, guests can expect an unforgettable night of high-energy performances that will set the tone for Big Game Weekend 2025.

"From the very beginning, our goal has been to create the best experiences at the world's biggest sports stages," said Matt Goldstein, EVP of Entertainment and Special Projects at Authentic Brands Group, Sports Illustrated's parent company. He continued, "We've built SIThe Party into a must-attend event, where sports and culture converge in a celebration that is second to none. With New Orleans as our backdrop and our unparalleled lineup of talent, this will be the most exciting SI The Party yet."

A Legendary Venue for a Legendary Event

Mardi Gras World is one of the most iconic landmarks in New Orleans. This 300,000-square-foot facility is home to the Krewe of Bacchus and has been the site of float construction for the world-famous Mardi Gras parades for over 80 years. Guests at SI The Party will step into a venue filled with larger-than-life, colorful floats and iconic Mardi Gras sculptures, all reimagined to create an exclusive, immersive atmosphere for Big Game Weekend.The venue's proximity to the French Quarter and The Superdome makes it ideally situated - whether you're mingling with NFL stars, enjoying live music from top DJs, or exploring brand activations throughout the space, SI The Party at Mardi Gras World is set to be an unforgettable evening.

"New Orleans is one of America's most fun and vibrant cities, with a thriving music culture," said Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig, Co-Founders of Medium Rare who will produce the event alongside the team at Authentic. "The organic energy of New Orleans combined with the excitement of Big Game Weekend, plus our world-class talent will make SI The Party the most sought-after event of the Weekend."

Newsworthy Brand Partners & Experiences

For those looking for a boost of energy during the Big Game Weekend, CELSIUS Essential Energy will be on hand! CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with 7 Essential vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy. As the official energy drink of Sports Illustrated the Party for the third year in a row, CELSIUS will be integrated across the entire event for all guests to enjoy.

Stay connected during the Big Game Weekend - Verizon has you covered as the exclusive wireless and cellular partner of SI The Party. With brand activations featuring content capture zones and convenient charging stations, Verizon is bringing the ultimate connectivity experience to the event. Verizon customers can also score exclusive tickets through the Access portal on the Verizon app, making it easier than ever to join the celebration. As a key partner of the NFL, Verizon will have a major presence throughout the weekend, ensuring fans don't miss a moment.

Anheuser-Busch - America's leading brewer and manufacturer - is showing up for consumers all throughout Big Game Weekend with signature brands, like NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, a light and refreshing spirits-based seltzer, as they mingle with some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment.

It isn't an SI Party unless Pepsi is there. As the Official Soda of SI The Party, Pepsi will have a custom bar featuring an array of tasty cocktails and mocktails inspired by the brand's most popular flavors. Featuring its delicious Pepsi Zero Sugar, indulgent Pepsi Wild Cherry -of course original Pepsi - and more, guests can stay refreshed with their favorite cola all night long.

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and supporter of female and male athletes around the world, is partnering with SI The Party to not only outfit all event staff members in co-branded, premium apparel, but also to create a U.S. Polo Assn. activation pop up on the star-studded red carpet. Don't forget to check out the U.S. Polo Assn. roaming photo booth to receive your exclusive branded event cap.

Saint James Iced Tea - the exclusive tea provider of SI The Party. Attendees can sip and savor premium iced teas at every VIP table. Don't miss the chance to visit the Saint James activation footprint, complete with sampling opportunities and a photo moment that's both Instagram worthy and refreshing. Plus, Saint James Iced Tea is running a national sweepstakes for two tickets to SI The Party, bringing fans into the heart of the action.

Tickets and VIP tables for SI The Party will go on sale December 20th. Given the limited availability of VIP tables and access, those interested in attending are encouraged to secure their spots early.

For more information about SI The Party visit: sitheparty.com or follow @SI_Experiences.

Final Event Flyer - Click HERE

About Sports Illustrated

For 70 years, Sports Illustrated (SI) has been recognized for shaping modern culture at the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. SI is a 360-degree platform that unites athletes, teams and fans worldwide through quality content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms, and through its renowned print magazine whose cover is widely regarded as the most coveted space in sports media. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets , a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Resorts , the ultimate destination for active lifestyles & sports enthusiasts, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and long form podcasts, and more. SI brings its unique perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including: "SI The Party", Club SI, the Sportsperson of the Year Awards, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend, and the SI Circuit Series.

For more information, visit SI.com .

Follow Sports Illustrated on X , Instagram , Tik Tok and Facebook .

About Authentic

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $32 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic's brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic's brand portfolio includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Sports Illustrated, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thalia, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Reebok, Champion, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber Couture, Ted Baker, Hunter, Vince, Hervé Léger, Frye, Nautica, Juicy Couture, Vpince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Nine West, Sperry, Rockport, Eddie Bauer, Boardriders, Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Spyder, Volcom, Prince, Izod, Van Heusen, Hart Schaffner Marx and Thomasville.

For more information, visit authentic.com .

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and WeChat .

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare, works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with iconic personalities and brands to create live event properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. For more info visit www.Medium-Rare.com

