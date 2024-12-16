Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
Odevo Targets German Market

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Odevo, one of the leading property management companies for residential real estate in Europe and the USA, enters the German market as Erste Hausverwaltung GmbH joins the group. Founded in 2019 and rapidly growing with a focus on technological innovations, Odevo manages more than 1.6 million residential units in the USA, UK, Sweden, and Finland. Together with Erste Hausverwaltung, Odevo aims to create Germany's leading residential property management company.

Erste Hausverwaltung, was established in Cologne in with a focus on organic customer acquisition and expansion through the acquisition of existing property management firms. With locations in southwest Germany and over 120 employees, Erste Hausverwaltung now operates eight companies under one roof.

In addition to property management, the Cologne-based company also offers rental and sales services for apartments and houses, as well as comprehensive facility management services. The foundation of their success lies in combining a personal, customer-focused, and digital interpretation of property management with the integration of related services. The company utilises proprietary software and is continuously developing new solutions.

Daniel Larsson, CEO of Odevo, on the collaboration:

"We've been truly impressed by Erste Hausverwaltung ability to build their own proprietary software while growing the company at a fast pace. With the ambitious and entrepreneurial team at Erste Hausverwaltung, which already feels like a part of Odevo, we have found the perfect partner. The team embodies the right values and drive to transform the industry."

Justus Mentzel, CEO of Erste Hausverwaltung, adds: "The visions of Odevo and Erste Hausverwaltung align well. By combining personal interaction with digitalisation, we are delivering genuine added value to the industry."

About Odevo

Established in 2019, Odevo is a fast-growing international company challenging the property management industry, not least through its focus on technology innovation. The Odevo Group consists of 7,500 employees and has an annual revenue of $720 million USD. The average growth between 2019 and 2023 was 59% per year, about 13% of which was organic. Odevo plans to continue its strong growth and invites more companies to join their journey to transform the homeowner experience all over the world.

For more information visit https://odevo.com

About Erste Hausverwaltung GmbH

Founded in 2021, Erste Hausverwaltung aims to redefine property management as personal, digital, and customer-focused. The company relies on digital channels and proprietary management software for daily operations and communication with customers and tenants. With over 120 employees, Erste Hausverwaltung manages more than 20,000 units across Germany. Since 2024, Erste Hausverwaltung has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Sweden's Odevo AB, which manages over 1.5 million residential units worldwide.

Contact:

Eric Kalis, BoardroomPR
ekalis@boardroompr.com
(954) 370-8999

SOURCE: Odevo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
