Qtrade Direct Investing users are the first in Canada to gain access to TC Options Insight® Trading Central's latest innovation designed to support traders of all skill-levels, who want to learn more about options as well as experienced options traders, who wish to enhance their performance. The tool provides investors with comprehensive, data-driven insights to confidently navigate the complexities of options trading.

Within the Qtrade platform, the "Options Lab" provides an intuitive questionnaire that empowers newer traders to explore strategies that align with their risk preferences. Risk and rewards are highlighted within the interactive charts which overlay volatility cones and Trading Central's award-winning Technical Views trading levels. Meanwhile, advanced users can monitor volatility trends for stocks of interest through the "Expert Dashboard".

Designed for all skill levels, Qtrade is committed to supporting investors throughout their entire journey from identifying trading opportunities, executing them with ease and confidently moving forward. Through the addition of TC Options Insight, users can leverage real-time volatility trends to make timely, informed trading decisions.

"Options trading has long been perceived as complex and out of reach for many investors," said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. "We're excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Aviso (Qtrade) to make this experience more accessible and intuitive for all Canadian investors. By combining our award-winning analytics with their commitment to investor education, we're empowering users to make confident, informed trading decisions tailored to their unique goals."

"We're thrilled to introduce this new feature to our Qtraders. It marks a significant step forward in our mission to help Canadians take control of their financial future with the innovative tools and resources they need to make more informed investing decisions," added Christine Zalzal, SVP and Head of Direct Investing at Aviso. "At Qtrade, we're committed to creating a deeply customer-focused experience-helping our users confidently explore new ways to achieve their goals, manage risks, and develop strategies with clarity and ease."

About Trading Central

Since 1999, Trading Central has been helping investors make confident decisions with actionable research tools. Our beautiful data visualizations and award-winning insights help to spark trade ideas, manage risk and identify new opportunities. The best part? All our tools can be seamlessly integrated with your desktop or mobile platform through a combination of iFrames, APIs and widgets.

About Qtrade

Qtrade offers self-directed investors a choice of platforms to achieve their financial goals. Qtrade Direct Investing is among Canada's top-ranked online trading platforms, having secured more than 28 first-place wins over the past 18 years in industry evaluations of online brokerages.

