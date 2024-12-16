Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan and former First VP and COO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Kenneth Montgomery Join Advisory Board

Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, today announced that Ripple USD (RLUSD) will be available on global exchanges starting tomorrow, December 17, 2024. RLUSD is an enterprise-grade, USD-denominated stablecoin created with trust, utility, and compliance at its core, backed by Ripple's years of experience working with crypto and the existing financial system.

RLUSD will be initially available on Uphold, Bitso, MoonPay, Archax, and CoinMENA, with additional listings on platforms such as Bullish, Bitstamp, Mercado Bitcoin, Independent Reserve, Zero Hash and others expected in the coming weeks. Each RLUSD token is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. government bonds, and cash equivalents-designed to ensure its stability, reliability, and liquidity. To maintain the highest standards of transparency, Ripple will publish monthly, third-party attestations of RLUSD's reserve assets, conducted by an independent auditing firm.

"Early on, Ripple made a deliberate choice to launch our stablecoin under the NYDFS limited purpose trust company charter, widely regarded as the premier regulatory standard worldwide," said Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's CEO. "As the U.S. moves toward clearer regulations, we expect to see greater adoption of stablecoins like RLUSD, which offer real utility and are backed by years of trust and expertise in the industry."

A Growing Ecosystem Supporting Global Adoption

Key RLUSD partners include leading global exchanges, market makers, and payment providers, which will drive adoption and usage across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, UK, and Middle East regions. RLUSD is ideal for financial use cases and allows institutions to:

Facilitate instant settlement of cross-border payments.

Access liquidity for remittance and treasury operations.

Seamlessly integrate with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Reliably bridge between traditional fiat currencies and the crypto ecosystem, ensuring a seamless and efficient transition when entering (on-ramping) or exiting (off-ramping) the crypto space.

Provide collateralization for trading tokenized real-world assets such as commodities, securities, and treasuries onchain.

Early next year, Ripple Payments will use RLUSD to facilitate global payments on behalf of its enterprise customers. Ripple Payments has served $70 billion in payments volume and counting, and has near-global coverage with 90+ payout markets, which represent more than 90% coverage of the daily FX market.

RLUSD is available on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains, offering flexibility and scalability for a broad range of financial use cases.

RLUSD: Raising the Standard for Stablecoins

Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, andKenneth Montgomery, former First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will join the RLUSD advisory board to provide strategic guidance on regulatory, financial, and operational aspects to support RLUSD's stability and growth.

Rajan and Montgomery join the ranks of the existing advisory board including former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair, Vice Chairman of Partners Capital and former CENTRE Consortium CEO David Puth, and Ripple co-founder and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen.

"Stablecoins could become the backbone of private payments by offering a secure, scalable, and efficient alternative to traditional systems. With its focus on compliance and reliability, RLUSD aims to establish new standards for trust and to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments. Joining the Advisory Board provides me an opportunity to counsel RLUSD as it embarks on its journey in the rapidly evolving financial landscape," said Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

"I am excited to join Ripple's advisory board at such a pivotal moment for digital finance," said Kenneth Montgomery, former First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. "Stablecoins are rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of the payments landscape, delivering the speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness that traditional systems often struggle to achieve. I look forward to collaborating with the Ripple team to support the global growth and adoption of RLUSD, unlocking new opportunities for financial inclusion and modernizing the future of payments."

RLUSD sets the standard for stablecoins, combining innovative functionality with the regulatory rigor and credibility of an NYDFS-issued New York limited purpose trust company, further highlighting Ripple's leadership in fostering trust and transparency in digital assets.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions-delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple's solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was purpose-built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases. With a proven track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple's payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy-building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and the developer community, we are transforming the way the world tokenizes, stores, exchanges, and moves value.

