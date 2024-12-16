Frost & Sullivan Recognizes AllianceOne and Central Florida Expressway Authority with 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award

Award Highlights AllianceOne and the Central Florida Expressway Authority's strong partnership through cultural infusion, process improvements, and honest, open communication at all levels of both organizations



SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a recent assessment of trends and developments in the customer experience management (CXM) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AllianceOne and the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) with the 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award.

AllianceOne Receivable Solutions, a Teleperformance company, is a leading full-cycle accounts receivable management (ARM) services provider. AllianceOne offers a complete suite of collection and contact center solutions that support markets such as government, education, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and utilities.

CFX is an independent state agency that owns, operates, and maintains a regional network of expressways serving more than three-million Florida residents and 72-million visitors in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

The joint award recognizes both AllianceOne and CFX for their unique partnership that continues to deliver a customer-first focus to CFX's customer base.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Frost & Sullivan congratulates both companies-AllianceOne and CFX-for this outstanding achievement and is proud to recognize their leadership in customer value in this competitive CXMoutsourcing market."

AllianceOne has a four-year history of delivering customer-facing and back-office processes for CFX, including talent acquisition and contact center management after a seamless transfer of CFX's existing workforce through rebadging to AllianceOne.

AllianceOne supports CFX with a variety of services at its headquarters in Orlando, Florida to meet the needs of CFX customers including customer service via voice and email channels and walk-in customer support, back-office mail handling and processing transponders for new accounts, reviewing images collected electronically through tolling technology, and payment processing. With Teleperformance leading the charge inCXM, AllianceOne has demonstrated considerable expertise and experience transitioning employees for numerous global clients and incumbent vendors across industries and service lines.

AllianceOne has successfully integrated CFX's facilities, senior and operational management, and front-line staff into their operations with high retention rates. This seamless integration contributed to CFX's high 97% customer satisfaction rating that also includes its roadways, toll operations, and customer service channels while preserving one of its most important assets: its employees.

DeSalles added, "The high level of trust built between CFX and AllianceOne demonstrates the enormous power of deep CXMpartnerships, ensuring uninterrupted employment for CFX employees and business continuity for CFX."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify Best Practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About AllianceOne

As one of the leading accounts receivable providers today, AllianceOne offers a complete range of collection and contact center solutions designed to meet its clients' diverse needs. The realities of managing debt have become increasingly more sophisticated due to declining contact rates and increased account handling requirements. With a robust compliance management system and a tenured operational team, AllianceOne knows how to connect with consumers in payment jeopardy, minimize conflict, and bring the situation to a resolution.allianceoneinc.com

About the Central Florida Expressway Authority

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) is an independent agency of the State of Florida that operates and maintains a regional network of expressways for 3 million residents of Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties and more than 75 million annual visitors to Central Florida. CFX's 125-centerline mile, user-funded system includes 73 interchanges, 14 mainline toll plazas, 5 mainline gantries, 76 ramp toll plazas and 369 bridges. On average, more than 1.5 million toll transactions are recorded daily, nearly 90 percent of them electronically. CFX operates E-PASS, the first electronic toll collection system in Florida, with more than one million E-PASS accounts. For more information, visit CFXway.com.

Central Florida Expressway Authority (cfxway.com)

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

P: 210-844-2505

E: ashley.shreve@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568753/AllianceOne_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-recognizes-allianceone-and-central-florida-expressway-authority-with-2024-customer-value-leadership-award-302332714.html