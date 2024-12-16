Association of Marshall Scholars Congratulates the 36 winners of 2025 Marshall Scholarship

Incoming Class Highlights STEM Focus and Cross-Disciplinary Research
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 36 winners of the 2025 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars represent outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and ambassadorial potential that help deepen the U.S.-U.K. relationship.
The Marshall Scholarship program was established by an Act of Parliament in 1953 as a tribute to the United States for the Marshall Plan and is funded by the British Government. It also benefits from the generous support of partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars and other foundations.
Marshall Scholarships enable the pursuit of graduate study in any academic discipline at universities across the United Kingdom. The scholars contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and the U.K.
The full list of 2025 recipients:
Recipient
US University
Travis Chai Andrade
Princeton University
Kaylan Ahn
Northwestern University
Hallie Baker
Boston University
Zachary Billot
University of Nevada
Allison Boyd
Purdue University
Christian Boudreaux
University of Mississippi
Nathaniel Carey
Pennsylvania State University
Angelina Chan
Stanford University
Catherine Cossaboom
University of Virginia
Ryan Doan-Nguyen
Harvard University
Daniel Ehrlich
Duke University
Benjamin Fischer
Stanford University
Ghael Fobes
Syracuse University
Eli Glickman
University of California - Berkeley
Eric Gottlieb
Brown University
Karrington Hendrix
CSU East Bay
Jaeah Kim
Stanford University
Sarah Konrad
Duke University
Kathryn Lampo
Columbia University
John Lin
Harvard University
Margaret Meehan
United States Air Force Academy
Nolan Musslewhite
Princeton University
Laila Nasher
Harvard University
Lara Ozkan
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Tej Patel
University of Pennsylvania
Mónica Ruiz House
University of Chicago
Pratyush Seshadri
University of North Carolina
James Shin
Georgia Institute of Technology
Emily Springer
CUNY Hunter College
Sridatta Teerdhala
University of Pennsylvania
Marie Helene Tome
Duke University
Knox Watson
United States Military Academy
Alina Wilson
Stanford University
Jessica Yan
Stanford University
Emma Yanai
Yale University
Mielad Ziaee
University of Houston
About the Association of Marshall Scholars
The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.
For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581504/Marshall_Scholars_University_of_Cambridge.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581505/Association_of_Marshall_Scholars_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/association-of-marshall-scholars-congratulates-the-36-winners-of-2025-marshall-scholarship-302332641.html