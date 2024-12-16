Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 17:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Association of Marshall Scholars Congratulates the 36 winners of 2025 Marshall Scholarship

Finanznachrichten News

Incoming Class Highlights STEM Focus and Cross-Disciplinary Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 36 winners of the 2025 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars represent outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and ambassadorial potential that help deepen the U.S.-U.K. relationship.

University of Cambridge

The Marshall Scholarship program was established by an Act of Parliament in 1953 as a tribute to the United States for the Marshall Plan and is funded by the British Government. It also benefits from the generous support of partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars and other foundations.

Marshall Scholarships enable the pursuit of graduate study in any academic discipline at universities across the United Kingdom. The scholars contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and the U.K.

The full list of 2025 recipients:

Recipient

US University

Travis Chai Andrade

Princeton University

Kaylan Ahn

Northwestern University

Hallie Baker

Boston University

Zachary Billot

University of Nevada

Allison Boyd

Purdue University

Christian Boudreaux

University of Mississippi

Nathaniel Carey

Pennsylvania State University

Angelina Chan

Stanford University

Catherine Cossaboom

University of Virginia

Ryan Doan-Nguyen

Harvard University

Daniel Ehrlich

Duke University

Benjamin Fischer

Stanford University

Ghael Fobes

Syracuse University

Eli Glickman

University of California - Berkeley

Eric Gottlieb

Brown University

Karrington Hendrix

CSU East Bay

Jaeah Kim

Stanford University

Sarah Konrad

Duke University

Kathryn Lampo

Columbia University

John Lin

Harvard University

Margaret Meehan

United States Air Force Academy

Nolan Musslewhite

Princeton University

Laila Nasher

Harvard University

Lara Ozkan

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Tej Patel

University of Pennsylvania

Mónica Ruiz House

University of Chicago

Pratyush Seshadri

University of North Carolina

James Shin

Georgia Institute of Technology

Emily Springer

CUNY Hunter College

Sridatta Teerdhala

University of Pennsylvania

Marie Helene Tome

Duke University

Knox Watson

United States Military Academy

Alina Wilson

Stanford University

Jessica Yan

Stanford University

Emma Yanai

Yale University

Mielad Ziaee

University of Houston

About the Association of Marshall Scholars

The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.

For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org

Association of Marshall Scholars

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581504/Marshall_Scholars_University_of_Cambridge.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581505/Association_of_Marshall_Scholars_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/association-of-marshall-scholars-congratulates-the-36-winners-of-2025-marshall-scholarship-302332641.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
