Under a newly signed contract with the European Space Agency (ESA), Frontgrade Gaisler is leading an ambitious initiative to secure European sovereignty in advanced semiconductor technologies for space applications. This project aims to develop foundational technology for some of the world's most sophisticated integrated circuits for space, leveraging Ultra Deep Sub-Micron (UDSM) nodes as advanced as 7nm.

As part of the ESA-backed "EEE Space Component Sovereignty for Europe" program, Frontgrade Gaisler is collaborating with key industry leaders such as imec (Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre vzw) and IMST GmbH, to leverage their collective expertise in high-performance microprocessors, advanced semiconductor libraries, and high-speed memory interfaces. To meet the ever-increasing performance needs of space computing, the project will incorporate additional state-of-the-art technologies from adjacent developments and partners, including high-speed serial interfaces, die-to-die interconnect, and System-in-Package concepts.

"ESA is proud to support this groundbreaking initiative, which represents a critical step toward European sovereignty in advanced semiconductor technologies for space," said Boris Glass, Technical Officer at ESA. "By investing in Ultra Deep Sub-Micron processes such as 7 nm FinFET CMOS technology, we are ensuring that Europe remains at the forefront of space innovation and autonomy, securing the technology necessary for next-generation space exploration and satellite constellations. This collaboration with Frontgrade Gaisler and its industry partners is essential to meet the growing demands of the space sector and strengthen Europe's capabilities in the global arena."

The consortium's initial focus is to establish radiation-hardened libraries and Intellectual Property (IP) cores that will serve as the foundation for highly reliable and efficient UDSM-based integrated circuits. Building on this foundation, an advanced RISC-V microprocessor prototype will be developed and tested for performance and radiation.

In a future project, this microprocessor prototype will be advanced toward full functionality, production, and qualification, providing Europe with autonomous and highly competitive space computing capabilities, facilitating advanced AI and Edge computing to meet the demands of next-generation satellite constellations and deep-space missions.

"Frontgrade Gaisler has decades of experience supplying the space sector with advanced semiconductor products, which lends itself well to the work of EEE Space Component Sovereignty for Europe," said Sandi Habinc, General Manager at Frontgrade Gaisler. "Through this program, we're leveraging our expertise along with the other participants to advance UDSM technology and to strengthen our position in this industry."

With its extensive history, Frontgrade Gaisler is well positioned to lead the efforts toward the next-generation, space-grade microprocessor technology. Since inception, the team has been committed to providing tangible benefits that help progress and grow the entire space community and that enable new types of space missions, offering long-term growth opportunities for the industry as a whole.

