ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 17:26 Uhr
KAN Football Club Makes History as First Web Media to Win Soccer Québec's 2024 Excellence in Media Coverage Award

Finanznachrichten News

Celebrating 12 years of passion, innovation, and community impact in promoting soccer across Quebec and beyond.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / KAN Football Club, a trailblazer in Quebec's digital soccer landscape, is proud to announce that it is the first web-based media to receive the prestigious 2024 Excellence in Media Coverage Award presented by Soccer Québec. This honor highlights over a decade of passion, innovation, and impactful storytelling within the soccer community.

A Digital Revolution in Soccer Culture

Since its inception in 2012, KAN Football Club has redefined how soccer is narrated, shared, and experienced in Quebec. With over 600 podcast episodes and a wide variety of unique formats, the platform has transformed individual passion into a collective force that inspires, informs, and connects.

"This award is a collective victory-for our listeners, collaborators, and the entire soccer community. It's proof that passion combined with innovation can change the media landscape," says Sydney Fowo, founder of KAN Football Club.

Recognition that Changes the Game

As the first digital media outlet honored by Soccer Québec, KAN Football Club underscores the growing importance of digital platforms in the sports media world. Through an inclusive and accessible approach, it has broken traditional barriers, providing a platform for players, coaches, and fans alike.

This award is also a validation of KAN Football Club's mission: to democratize soccer and foster a sense of belonging among enthusiasts from all walks of life.

A Vision for the Future: Building Together

As we celebrate this historic milestone, we invite soccer enthusiasts, brands, and partners to join us in shaping the next chapters of this adventure. Your support fuels our ambitions and strengthens our impact.

Opportunities for collaboration: Become a key partner in our mission to elevate soccer in Quebec through initiatives that turn dreams into reality.

About KAN Football Club

Founded in 2012, KAN Football Club is the digital hub for soccer in Quebec. Offering authentic and captivating content, the platform covers everything from local soccer to major international competitions, including MLS. At the heart of KAN Football Club is a vibrant community that drives everything we do.

Social Medias

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/kanfootballclub
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/kanfootballclub
Site: www.kanfootballclub.com

Team Kan FC
kanfc@afrokanlife.com

SOURCE: KAN Football Club



View the original press release on accesswire.com



