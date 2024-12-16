AcousticSheep LLC Partners with The Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation

Partnership to Include the Release of Customized SleepPhones® Headphones Products

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / AcousticSheep LLC, the Pennsylvania-based company that invented the world's first headphones designed specifically for sleeping is launching a new, customized SleepPhones® product in conjunction with The Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation.

SleepPhones®, innovators in comfortable, wearable sleep technology, announces a groundbreaking partnership with The Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation (PTF), a leading organization dedicated to supporting individuals affected by pulsatile tinnitus. This custom-branded Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation product collaboration aims to raise awareness about this often misunderstood symptom and provide accessible solutions for improved sleep quality among those living with pulsatile tinnitus.

"The Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation (PTF) is pleased to announce our collaboration with SleepPhones®. One of the Foundation's goals is to help those with pulsatile tinnitus, a relatively rare symptom, be less distracted by the blood flow sounds they hear when resting or trying to get a good night's sleep. We are grateful to SleepPhones for the opportunity to offer this comforting PTF-branded headwear and for their continued support of the Foundation and the worldwide pulsatile tinnitus community" said Emma Greenwood, Founder & President of the Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation.

About The Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation

The Pulsatile Tinnitus Foundation is the premier organization for pulsatile tinnitus awareness, education and collaboration in the world. Since 2009, tens of thousands of patients and their doctors have joined in support of the international community. The PTF will continue to build awareness programs and educate the public and medical communities about PTF. In the future, the PTF aims to award research grants and financial resources to patients that cannot pay for warranted medical diagnostics.

AcousticSheep LLC's most popular SleepPhones® model delivers 24-hours of continuous audio content before needing to be recharged. Comparable sleep-oriented headphones and earbuds currently on the market range from three to ten hours of active play time. SleepPhones® Wireless headphones use Bluetooth® 5.0 technology, reducing audio latency and increasing signal range.

SleepPhones® headphones first won the Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award in 2013 as the first headphones designed specifically for comfortable use in bed. Eight Innovation Awards later, AcousticSheep LLC leads the industry for the longest battery life and highest quality sleep headphones utilizing the latest in ultra-low power, safe wireless technology.

About The PTF x SleepPhones® Wireless Headphones

Extra-thin, adjustable speakers inside of a comfortable headband

Ideal for listening to music, podcasts, meditations, binaural beats and more in bed

Custom PTF branded headband

Rechargeable battery life: Enjoy over 24 full hours of listening

Superior sound quality with eco-friendly, lead-free electronics

Lightweight, washable, and hypoallergenic

One-year limited warranty

SleepPhones® Wireless headphones retail for $99.95 and are available for purchase on www.SleepPhones.com, Amazon, and other select retail outlets.

About AcousticSheep LLC

AcousticSheep LLC was founded by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai and Jason Wolfe in 2007. Wei-Shin Lai, a family physician, could not get back to sleep after taking patient calls at night. Her husband, Jason Wolfe suggested she listen to relaxing sleep sounds in order to fall back asleep, but regular headphones and earbuds were uncomfortable. To solve this problem, they decided to make the first headphones designed specifically for sleeping. He soldered and she sewed the first "headphones in a headband" at their kitchen table and called them SleepPhones® headphones.

More than a million SleepPhones® headphones have been sold to date, and Jason and Wei-Shin have earned recognitions such as Entrepreneur of the Year in PA (SBA), Entrepreneur of the Year in Western PA & WV (Ernst & Young), EXIM Bank Exporter of the Year, and Small Business of the Year with the Consumer Technology Association. Their products have won eight Consumer Electronics Association Innovation Awards, two Pennsylvania ImPAct Awards (Entrepreneur and Exports), and a Red Dot Design Award. For more information about the company visit www.AcousticSheep.com.

Contact:

Andrew Dalton

Media Relations

AcousticSheep LLC

(877) 838-4790 ext. 709

andrew@sleepphones.com

SOURCE: AcousticSheep LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com