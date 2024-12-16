TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
111.80
GG00B90J5Z95
13th December 2024
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 13th December 2024
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 16thDecember 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire