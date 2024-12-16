TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE Twenty Four Income Fund Limited 111.80 GG00B90J5Z95 13th December 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 13th December 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 16thDecember 2024