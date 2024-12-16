Kemira Oyj: Kemira's Board of Directors has decided to establish a new long-term share incentive plan

Kemira Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, December 16, 2024 at 4.00 pm (EET)

Kemira's Board of Directors has decided to establish a new long-term share incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided to establish a long-term share incentive plan directed to a group of key employees in Kemira. The aim of the plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan to increase the value of Kemira, to commit the participants to Kemira, and to offer them a competitive reward plan.

The long-term share incentive plan 'Performance Share Plan 2025-2029' includes three three-year performance periods: years 2025-2027, 2026-2028 and 2027-2029.

The Board shall decide on the plan's performance criteria and on the required performance levels for each criterion at the beginning of each performance period. The Board shall also decide on the plan's participants and share allocations at the beginning of each performance period.

The potential reward is paid partly in Kemira shares and partly in cash. The cash portion covers taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a participants' employment or service ends before the reward payment.

The Board recommends that a member of the Group Leadership Team shall own such number of Company's shares that the total value of his or her shareholding corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary as long as the membership continues. The Board recommends that a member of the Group Leadership Team shall hold at least 50 per cent of the number of shares given on the basis of this plan also after possible reward payout, until his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary.

Participation in the long-term share incentive plan's performance period 2025-2027 ('PSP2025-2027') is directed to approximately 80 people. Should the performance targets set for the PSP 2025-2027 be fully achieved, the maximum number of shares to be paid is approximately 960,898 shares (referring to gross earnings before the withholding of the applicable payroll tax).

More information:

Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@kemira.com

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. Our customers include industrial and municipal water treatment operators, and pulp & paper industry among others. We provide the best-suited products and services to improve our customers' product quality, process, and resource efficiency. Our focus is on water treatment, renewable solutions, and digital services. In 2023, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 3.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com