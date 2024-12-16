On request of Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ), company registration number 559269-9507, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from December 18, 2024. The company's shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

As per today's date the company has a total of 371,778,606 shares.

Short Name: SFAST ISIN Code: SE0014956819 Order book id: 209426 Number of shares to be listed: 371,778,606 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 35 Real Estate Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.