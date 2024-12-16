On request of Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ), company registration number 559269-9507, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from December 18, 2024. The company's shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.
As per today's date the company has a total of 371,778,606 shares.
|Short Name:
|SFAST
|ISIN Code:
|SE0014956819
|Order book id:
|209426
|Number of shares to be listed:
|371,778,606
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Mid Cap
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP/182
|Tick Size Table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC:
|XSTO
ICB Classification:
|Industry code:
|35 Real Estate
|Supersector code:
|3510 Real Estate
