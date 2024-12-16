EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 December 2024



16-Dec-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release, 16 December 2024 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 December 2024 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of the second tranche of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.



The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's

name Issuer's identifying code Transaction

date Identifying

code of

financial

instrument Total daily

volume

(in number

of shares) Daily

weighted

average

purchase

price

of shares

(EUR) Market

(MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.12.2024

NL0000235190



31,789

155.7301 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.12.2024 NL0000235190 58,300 156.4765 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.12.2024 NL0000235190 74,000 156.3553 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.12.2024 NL0000235190 24,903 157.3734 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.12.2024 NL0000235190 43,000 159.9395 XPAR TOTAL 231,992 157.0737

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback .

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com







