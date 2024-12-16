Black Book Research Releases 2025 Global HIT Study: Client Ratings of 175 EHR Vendors Across 110 Countries

The 2025 Black Book study is a definitive resource for healthcare organizations navigating the complexities of global EHR procurement. By delivering region-specific evaluations and real-world use cases, it enables IT buyers to make informed decisions tailored to their operational and strategic priorities. Whether seeking global leaders like Epic and Oracle or region-specific champions like Dedalus and MEDITECH, this study provides actionable insights to guide healthcare technology investments.

Black Book Research has released its highly anticipated 2025 Global Healthcare Information Technology Study, offering an unprecedented evaluation of 175 multinational, regional, and local EHR vendors across 110 countries. Drawing from eleven months of surveys and over 13,700 validated user insights, this study provides a rigorous analysis of vendor performance against 18 critical performance indicators, including usability, interoperability, mobile accessibility, and regional adaptability.

This comprehensive evaluation highlights the transformative role of top-performing EHR vendors in addressing the diverse challenges of healthcare systems worldwide. By tailoring their solutions to meet the operational, cultural, and regulatory requirements of various markets, these vendors are driving innovation and improving outcomes in an increasingly interconnected global healthcare landscape.

Key Findings: How Vendors Are Redefining Global EHR Performance

The evaluation identifies top-ranked vendors that excel in delivering scalable, innovative, and region-specific solutions, setting benchmarks for client satisfaction and operational efficiency:

Epic Systems

Global Leadership : Ranked #1 in the United States , Singapore , and South Korea for its clinician-first workflows and seamless interoperability.

Mobile Excellence : Epic's mobile platforms, Haiku and Canto, continue to lead the industry in usability, offering real-time data access and enhancing clinical workflows.

Adaptability: Epic demonstrates a strong ability to scale and integrate within national healthcare systems globally.

Oracle Health

Cloud-Based Innovation : Secured top rankings in Australia , Canada , Mexico , and the Middle East , praised for its scalable architecture and robust data-sharing capabilities.

Emerging Markets Impact : Expanded its presence in Africa by delivering interoperable solutions that address critical infrastructure gaps.

Regional Expertise: Tailored solutions ensure adaptability to complex healthcare environments across varied regional markets.

Dedalus

European and Latin American Excellence : Dominates in Italy , the U.K. , and South America with solutions aligned to meet regulatory and operational demands.

AI-Powered Tools : Integrates advanced predictive analytics to enhance resource planning and clinical decision-making.

Localized Solutions: Demonstrates unmatched capability in adapting to cultural and regulatory nuances.

Meditech

Rural and Community Focus : Highly rated in South Africa , Ireland , and Canada , Meditech offers cost-effective solutions that improve accessibility for underserved populations.

Scalability: Supports smaller hospitals with modular platforms that can expand as organizational needs grow.

InterSystems TrakCare

Integration Champion: Praised for its multi-departmental capabilities in France, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, enabling seamless cross-departmental collaboration.

Nervecentre Software

U.K. Innovation Leader: Recognized for real-time task management and mobile-first clinical workflow tools that empower clinicians and improve care delivery.

Regional and Local Leaders

The study also highlights the critical role of regional and local vendors in delivering culturally attuned, regulatory-compliant, and cost-efficient solutions in emerging markets.

Regional Insights: Key Trends Driving EHR Success

North America

Epic Systems dominates the U.S., excelling in large health systems with advanced interoperability and mobile-first design.

Oracle Health leads in Canada with cloud-native solutions tailored for complex healthcare infrastructures.

Meditech remains a go-to choice for rural and community hospitals, offering cost-effective platforms that enhance care delivery.

Europe

Dedalus commands the U.K., Italy, and DACHL (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg) markets with solutions tailored for compliance and operational efficiency.

ChipSoft emerges as a leader in the Netherlands for hospital integration and workflow optimization.

InterSystems TrakCare excels in multi-departmental integration in France and Eastern Europe.

Asia-Pacific

Epic Systems leads in Singapore and South Korea, recognized for seamless integration into national healthcare systems.

EzCareTech dominates South Korea's market with advanced hospital-specific solutions.

Napier Healthcare excels in India and Southeast Asia with affordable, localized platforms.

Middle East and Africa

Oracle Health leads in the Middle East with scalable, interoperable systems tailored to large healthcare networks.

Meditech ranks highest in South Africa for addressing the needs of underserved regions with cost-effective solutions.

Open EMR is celebrated in Portuguese-speaking African countries for its adaptability and affordability.

Latin America

Dedalus leads across Spanish-speaking South America, delivering region-specific solutions that align with local regulatory requirements.

Philips Tasy stands out in Brazil and Central America for its usability and task management tools.

MV is recognized in Brazil for its innovative platforms tailored to meet local healthcare challenges.

Supporting Resources: Regional and Vendor-Specific Reports

The findings of this study are supported by the 2025 Global Healthcare Information Technology Library of Reports, a set of 42 in-depth country and region-specific reports that provide granular insights into vendor performance. These reports include detailed rankings, case studies, and competitive analysis, allowing healthcare organizations to benchmark vendors within their specific markets.

Additionally, the 540-page 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare Information Technology serves as a comprehensive directory for IT decision-makers, offering a wealth of data and LLM-supported research on vendor capabilities across 110 countries. Both resources are available at the Black Book website (https://blackbookmarketresearch.com) or by contacting Kate Ferguson at finance@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

"The top client-rated vendors in this year's survey exemplify unmatched innovation and adaptability in addressing the unique demands of global healthcare systems," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "These leaders deliver scalable, user-centric solutions tailored to regional needs, while local and regional vendors bring vital expertise in cultural, regulatory, and operational nuances. Together, they are driving progress and setting new benchmarks for healthcare technology worldwide."

Rigorous Evaluation Framework

Black Book Research's proprietary evaluation framework measures global EHR vendors against 18 critical key performance indicators that capture qualitative aspects of user satisfaction and vendor performance. These include alignment with national health objectives, product localization, innovation, adaptability, and ease of training and implementation. Other essential measures include affordability, scalability, reliability, and interoperability, critical for organizations seeking cost-effective solutions to grow with their needs. Brand reputation, client trust, and security compliance further reflect vendors' readiness to address evolving healthcare challenges. By excelling in these dimensions, leading vendors set new benchmarks for global healthcare delivery and technology innovation.

Individual Country and Regional Competitive Intelligence and Performance Analysis Reports

Full 38 page reports on each of the following 40 countries will be available to acquire on December 20 through the Black Book Research Store at https://blackbookmarketresearch or by contacting Kathleen Ferguson at finance@blackbookmarketresearch.com The extended library of titles to choose from are: The lists cover various countries and regions, including Norway, Netherlands, United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales, New Zealand, Australia, DACHL: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, United States, France, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Additionally, regions like Eastern Europe: Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South America (9 Spanish Language Group Countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela), and Central America (6 Spanish Language Group Countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama) are included. Other locations featured are South Africa, Africa - English Language Group Countries: Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Africa - Arabic Language Group Countries: Egypt, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Chad, Africa - French Language Group Countries: Ivory Coast, Senegal, Congo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and Middle East - Arabic Language Group Countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen. Finally, the list also mentions Turkey, Southeast Asia - Malay/Indonesian Language Group: Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Southeast Asia - Thai/Laotian Language Group: Laos, Thailand, Africa - Portuguese Language Group: Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Iran, and Vietnam.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a trusted independent authority on healthcare IT performance evaluation. Known for providing unbiased insights, Black Book Research empowers global decision-makers with data-driven assessments. Unlike other organizations, Black Book has no financial interest in any vendor and does not request inclusion or subscription fees, ensuring its evaluations remain completely independent and objective.

Black Book's transparent methodology involves crowdsourced feedback collected through online and mobile surveys, encompassing nearly 14,000 responses from 42 regions worldwide. The results are derived from 11 months of rigorous and sweeping surveying, free from vendor influence or intervention. This commitment to impartiality ensures that Black Book's rankings reflect genuine user satisfaction and performance metrics.

