On December 9, 2024, Cyxone AB was declared bankrupt by Malmö District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject to insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Cyxone AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: CYXO ISIN code: SE0007815428 Order book ID: 123240

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB