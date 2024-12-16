Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Frankfurt
16.12.24
09:06 Uhr
1,852 Euro
+0,004
+0,22 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
16.12.2024 17:53 Uhr
91 Leser
ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 16 December 2024



Treasury shares



As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 9 to 15 December 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation
method		TransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
09/12/2024stock exchangePurchase125,0671.9201.9201.922
Total 125,067


On 16 December 2024, Econocom Group SE held 11,998,895 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 6.70% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Present in 16 countries and with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom reported revenue of €2,681 billion in 2023. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: philippe.renauld@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Louis Tilquin: +33 6 02 15 67 69

