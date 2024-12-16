Ardent Management Consulting, LLC (Ardent), a Member of Mission1st Group, Inc. (Mission1st), has been awarded the Department of the Air Force Geospatial Support & Services (GS&S) 2.0 Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) type contract, which supports the greater U.S. Air Force Combat Support functional communities.

Ardent Secures IDIQ Contract to Provide Comprehensive Geospatial Support and Services to the U.S. Air Force

This is Ardent's first-ever award with the Department of Defense (DoD) and positions Ardent to provide its nearly 20 years of geospatial technical expertise to the Department of the Air Force, Air Mobility Command, the Directorate of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, Geo-Integration Office (AMC/A4OC) and deliver enterprise-wide geospatial support services across twelve functional tasks.

The functional areas of expertise include: requirements elicitation (collection, development, analysis, and synthesis), geospatial strategic support, communications, education, and training support, geospatial data management, geospatial analysis and data presentation, geospatial IT system support and management, system assessment and authorization, IT portfolio management, application development, modernization, and sustainment, helpdesk and customer support services, and surge/contingency support.

Richard Zareck II, President & CEO of Mission1st/Ardent said, "We are thrilled that Ardent has been awarded its first major vehicle with the DoD. Having been a geospatial solutions expert for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since 2006, we are well positioned to bring this expertise to the U.S. Air Force. Ardent looks forward to providing innovative geospatial-location intelligence solutions and building GIS applications and tools that support the mission to help keep our country safe at home and around the world."

About Ardent

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd., NIST AI Safety Consortium. For media inquiries, please contact: public.relations@ardentmc.com .

