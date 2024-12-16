The December 16th 990 Deadline Is Here: Navigate the Deadline With Tax990

Today, December 16, marks the deadline for filing 990 series returns, a critical tax compliance date for certain nonprofits. Organizations required to meet this deadline must ensure their returns are completed and submitted to the IRS accurately. Timely filing is crucial not only for maintaining compliance but also for maintaining the trust and support of their communities.

For nonprofits, balancing their mission with administrative obligations such as meeting this tax requirement can feel overwhelming. Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, offers an efficient solution. With its intuitive platform, robust features, and dedicated customer support, Tax990 streamlines the filing process, enabling nonprofits and tax professionals to achieve compliance with ease and confidence.

Who Is Required to Meet Today's Deadline?

The IRS mandates that nonprofit organizations file their 990 forms by the 15th day of the fifth month after the end of their tax year. As December 15 falls on a holiday, the next business day, December 16, is considered the deadline. This 990 deadline is applicable for:

Organizations operating on a fiscal year beginning August 1 and ending July 31.

Organizations that have received an extension through Form 8868, where their original filing deadline was June 15, 2024.

Which Forms Does Tax990 Support?

Tax990 provides comprehensive support for all essential tax forms that nonprofit organizations and related entities require.

Below is an overview of the forms supported:

Form 990-N: Designed for small nonprofit organizations with gross receipts under $50,000.

Form 990-EZ: Applicable to organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets below $500,000.

Form 990: The standard form for nonprofits with gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000 or more.

Form 990-PF: Tailored for private foundations, irrespective of gross receipts or asset size.

CA Form 199: Required for nonprofits operating in California to comply with state-specific regulations.

Form 8868: Used to request a six-month automatic extension for filing Form 990 or other nonprofit returns.

Form 1120-POL: Essential for political organizations to meet their federal tax filing obligations.

Form 8038-CP: Filed by issuers of tax-exempt bonds to claim a credit for interest payments.

Tax990 - A Trusted Partner for 990 Deadline Compliance

Tax990 offers key features for simplified last-minute filing to navigate this deadline efficiently. Such as,

Flexible Filing Methods: Whether the client is experienced or new to 990 filings, Tax990 offers flexible filing methods for both.

Interview-style filing method: Designed for clients new to Form 990 filings , this method guides users through a series of questions about their organization and finances, automatically generating the required forms.

Form-based filing method: Recommended for experienced filers, this method allows users to manually input data directly onto digital forms, enabling flexibility and transparency over the filing.

Automatic Inclusion of Schedules: Tax990 automatically incorporates all relevant schedules based on the provided information, ensuring completeness without any additional fees.

Internal Audit Check: The platform includes a built-in audit feature aligned with IRS instructions. This system reviews completed forms for errors and promptly notifies users with actionable guidance to resolve any issues before submission.

Free Retransmission of Rejected Returns: If the IRS rejects the return, Tax990 enables clients to correct errors and retransmit them at no extra cost, ensuring a streamlined filing process.

Watch this video for an overview of the 990 e-filing process with Tax990.

Exclusive Features for Tax Professionals:

Tax990 serves the unique needs of tax professionals, offering advanced tools for managing clients and teams:

Team Management: This feature allows tax professionals to invite team members, assign filing tasks, and monitor progress in real time.

Client Management: Facilitates filing for multiple clients while obtaining their approval prior to submission.

E-signing Options: This option streamlines the process of acquiring client e-signatures on Forms 8453-TE and 8879-TE for secure and compliant filing.

Tax-exempt organizations and tax professionals can start their 990 e-filing journeys today by creating a free account at www.Tax990.com .

