Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 décembre/December 2024) - The common shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. will be delisted from the CSE at market close December 17, 2024.

Alpha Cognition will continue to trade on the Nasdaq.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'Alpha Cognition Inc. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 17 décembre 2024.

Alpha Cognition continuera d'être négociée au Nasdaq.

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 17 décembre/December 2024 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : ACOG

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)