Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 décembre/December 2024) - The common shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. will be delisted from the CSE at market close December 17, 2024.
Alpha Cognition will continue to trade on the Nasdaq.
Les actions ordinaires d'Alpha Cognition Inc. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 17 décembre 2024.
Alpha Cognition continuera d'être négociée au Nasdaq.
|Date :
|Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 17 décembre/December 2024
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|ACOG
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)