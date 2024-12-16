Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
16.12.24
08:19 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2024 15:48 Uhr
Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group CEO steps down, Dovre appoints new Acting CEO

Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release December 16, 2024, at 4.40 pm

Dovre Group CEO steps down, Dovre appoints new Acting CEO

Dovre Group has appointed Ms. Sanna Outa-Ollila as Acting CEO as of December 17, 2024. She assumes the role following Dovre's extraordinary general meeting's decision to approve the transaction to sell Dovre's Project Personnel and Norwegian Consulting businesses to NYAB AB. Former Group CEO Arve Jensen will follow the sold businesses and join NYAB at closing, which is expected to take place on or around January 2, 2025. Outa-Ollila is also a member of the Dovre Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Arve for his many years of service and dedication to developing Dovre Group to a successful, international player in high value project management services, especially within the Energy segments. We wish him the best of luck in taking the sold companies to the next level as part of NYAB. At the same time, we are happy to welcome Sanna as the new Acting CEO to lead Dovre Group going forward", says Svein Stavelin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dovre Group.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Svein Stavelin, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +47 900 64 361
svein.stavelin@aaltocapital.com

Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 510 8408
ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group's net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group's parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


