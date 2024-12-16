Immix Biopharma, Inc.: Journal of Clinical Oncology Publishes NXC-201 Positive Clinical Results in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 is a novel approach to treat relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis

NXC-201 demonstrated compelling clinical activity, rapid and deep complete responses in frail and resistant relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio", "Company", "We" or "Us" or "IMMX"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and select immune-mediated diseases, announced today the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) published NXC-201 clinical results in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. The data reported on 16 enrolled patients in NEXICART-1 who had received a median 4 prior lines of therapy prior to treatment with NXC-201. Results showed a complete response (CR) rate of 75% (12/16). Notably, findings demonstrated a favorable safety profile in frail relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients. Ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 is the first NXC-201 clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. Read the publication, here.

"We are pleased that JCO has recognized the impact of NXC-201's positive clinical results in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, where no FDA drugs are approved today," said Ilya Rachman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. "Building on these positive ex-U.S. results, our ongoing U.S. study is focused on relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients with preserved heart function (excluding patients with pre-existing heart failure), who we believe will benefit most from NXC-201 treatment." Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, "As we discussed in our December 10 conference call, we designed our U.S. NXC-201 trial to include patients represented by the preserved heart function segment. Our multi-site U.S. NXC-201 trial began in mid-2024, and is currently dosing at the expansion cohort dose level."

About NEXICART-1

NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) is an open-label, ex-U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis (including AL Amyloidosis patients with pre-existing heart failure and including AL Amyloidosis patients exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy). The primary objective of the study is to characterize the safety and efficacy of NXC-201. NEXICART-1 clinical results are available at https://immixbio.com/the-science-pipeline-and-publications/.

About NEXICART-2

NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) is an open-label, single-arm, multi-site U.S. Phase 1b/2 dose expansion clinical trial of CAR-T NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. NEXICART-2 is expected to enroll 40 patients with preserved heart function (excluding patients with pre-existing heart failure) who have not been exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy. The study is designed with a standard 6 patient safety-run in to evaluate two doses (three patients each at 150 million CAR+T cells and 450 million CAR+T cells) (both dose levels were evaluated in the NEXICART-1 study and have produced complete responses in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NXC-201. Primary endpoints are complete response rate and overall response rate, according to consensus recommendations (Palladini et al. 2012).

About NXC-201

NXC-201 is a sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy. Initial data from Phase 1b/2 ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 has demonstrated high complete response rates and no neurotoxicity of any kind in AL Amyloidosis.

NXC-201 is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis in the U.S., with the potential to expand into select immune-mediated diseases. The NXC-201 NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) U.S. clinical trial builds on a robust clinical dataset. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in AL Amyloidosis by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

About AL Amyloidosis

AL amyloidosis is caused by abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which produce misfolded amyloid proteins that build-up in the heart, kidney, liver, and other organs. This build-up causes progressive and widespread damage to multiple organs, including heart failure, and leads to high mortality rates.

The U.S. observed prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 33,277 patients in 2024.

The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and select immune-mediated diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. Phase 1b/2 trial NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) as well as the ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313). NXC-201 has demonstrated no neurotoxicity of any kind in AL Amyloidosis and short duration of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), supporting expansion into select immune-mediated diseases. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in AL Amyloidosis by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, the potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201 and the timing and results related clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects", "contemplates", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "potential", and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the data readouts to date, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to continue the NEXICART-2 multi-site U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iv) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (v) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

