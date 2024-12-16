Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 18:26 Uhr
Memorial Hall for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders: Candlelight Vigil and International Peace Assembly Held in Nanjing to Commemorate National Memorial Day

The event united voices from Nanjing and around the world, calling for peace and remembrance.

NANJING, CN / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / On December 13, the National Memorial Day for Victims of the Nanjing Massacre, a solemn Candlelight Vigil and International Peace Assembly was held at the Peace Square of the Memorial Hall for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Candlelight Vigil and International Peace Assembly Held in Nanjing
Attendees included descendants of survivors, international friends, overseas Chinese, students, and volunteers from the Zijin Grass Volunteer Service.

The event united voices from Nanjing and around the world, calling for peace and remembrance. Attendees included descendants of survivors, international friends, overseas Chinese, students, and volunteers from the Zijin Grass Volunteer Service. Holding candles, they listened to the trumpet solo Nanjing Memory, paying tribute to the victims of the massacre.

Mark, a Zijin Grass International Volunteer, read excerpts in English from the wartime diary of Dr. Robert Wilson, the only American surgeon who remained in Nanjing during the massacre. Despite the lack of water and electricity, Dr. Wilson performed over ten surgeries daily to save lives. His great-granddaughter, Ashleigh Jacobson, attended the assembly and remarked, "Lighting these candles, I feel not only the weight of history but also a warmth that connects my family to the people of Nanjing across generations."

The Zijin Grass Children's Choir performed Peace Brings Zijin Grass to Bloom, while students from Jinling High School Affiliated Experimental Primary School sang Empathy, a song composed by Megan Brady, the great-granddaughter of American doctor Richard Brady. The children's heartfelt performances expressed both sorrow and hope through music.

Amidst the ceremonies, representatives from volunteer organizations, universities, hospitals, and historians placed glowing petals around the statue, symbolizing a collective commitment to fostering the flower of peace.

Beyond the main event, students from seven universities, including Nanjing University and Nanjing Normal University, held simultaneous candlelight vigils on their campuses, joining the commemoration via live video connections to mourn the victims and pray for peace.

Zhou Feng, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, highlighted the significance of the ceremony: "Peace is warm, like tonight's candlelight, illuminating the future as it guards the long night of history. We must transform the pain of the Nanjing Massacre into a driving force for peace and development, becoming practitioners, storytellers, and ambassadors of peace. Together, let us create a future of happiness and harmony."

This year's assembly underscored Nanjing's unwavering commitment to preserving historical memory and promoting global peace, ensuring that the lessons of history inspire a better future for all.

Contact Information

Grace Shi
PR
graceshi@xinhuanetus.com
6465712146

SOURCE: Memorial Hall for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders



