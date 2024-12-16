Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219
Stuttgart
16.12.24
15:10 Uhr
22,800 Euro
+0,600
+2,70 %
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 18:48 Uhr
Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - correction

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

16 December 2024

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

On 9 December, 10 December and 11 December 2024 the US Dollar Ordinary shares, US Dollar B Shares and Total Shares in Issue were incorrectly stated in the respective announcements of the transaction in own shares.

For ease of reference, the US Dollar Ordinary shares, US Dollar B Shares and Total Shares in Issue are restated below:

Date of purchase

9 December 2024

10 December 2024

11 December 2024

US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

17,728,998

17,718,998

17,708,998

US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

11,819,332

11,812,665

11,805,999

The total number of Shares in issue.

29,548,330

29,531,663

29,514,997

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


