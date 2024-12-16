Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

16 December 2024

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

On 9 December, 10 December and 11 December 2024 the US Dollar Ordinary shares, US Dollar B Shares and Total Shares in Issue were incorrectly stated in the respective announcements of the transaction in own shares.

For ease of reference, the US Dollar Ordinary shares, US Dollar B Shares and Total Shares in Issue are restated below:

Date of purchase 9 December 2024 10 December 2024 11 December 2024 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. 17,728,998 17,718,998 17,708,998 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits. 11,819,332 11,812,665 11,805,999 The total number of Shares in issue. 29,548,330 29,531,663 29,514,997

