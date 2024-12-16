Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - correction
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Renewal Date- 03/02/2024
(The "Company")
16 December 2024
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION
On 9 December, 10 December and 11 December 2024 the US Dollar Ordinary shares, US Dollar B Shares and Total Shares in Issue were incorrectly stated in the respective announcements of the transaction in own shares.
For ease of reference, the US Dollar Ordinary shares, US Dollar B Shares and Total Shares in Issue are restated below:
Date of purchase
9 December 2024
10 December 2024
11 December 2024
US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
17,728,998
17,718,998
17,708,998
US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.
11,819,332
11,812,665
11,805,999
The total number of Shares in issue.
29,548,330
29,531,663
29,514,997
