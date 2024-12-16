Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
16.12.24
15:08 Uhr
0,241 Euro
+0,004
+1,47 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2130,26518:52
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 18:48 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Video: CEO presentation at Minesto's Capital Market Day 2024

Finanznachrichten News

The CEO presentation from Minesto's Capital Market Day is now available on the company's website and YouTube channel. The Capital Market Day was held on 11 December 2024 at the company's workshop in Gothenburg, Sweden.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A presentation was delivered by Minesto CEO, Dr Martin Edlund, on the technology, the way forward, as well as Minesto's work in realising the first tidal energy dragon farm in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands.

After the stage programme concluded, the guests had the opportunity to experience power plant components, as well as the workings behind the technology, in the workshop.

The Minesto team would like to thank everyone for taking the time to attend the company's Capital Market Day.

Recording of the CEO Presentation is available on minesto.com and Minesto Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/llJqdTkvzEM

CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/video--ceo-presentation-at-minesto-s-capital-market-day-2024,c4082998

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/video-ceo-presentation-at-minestos-capital-market-day-2024-302332828.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.