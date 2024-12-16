AEG's ASCSC Foundation, National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment and Women Helping Women in Entertainment Host 11th Annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / On Friday, December 13, 2024, AEG's ASCSC Foundation held its 11th annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon in Carson, CA, where more than 250 women from the film, television, music, sports and fashion industries gathered for a day of empowerment and discussion.

The sold-out event was hosted by presented National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment, Inc. (NABFEME Los Angeles) and Women Helping Women in Entertainment. Presenting sponsors included City National Bank, Coca-Cola, Los Angeles Sparks, Sony Music, FOX, Edition and Arevon.

"The Women in Entertainment Luncheon was created to celebrate and empower women who are breaking barriers and leading change across industries. This event is a testament to the strength of community and collaboration, where diverse voices come together to inspire and uplift one another," said Tamala Lewis, Sr. Director, Community Relations & Foundation, Dignity Health Sports Park. "Each year, I am reminded of the incredible impact women can make when we support and amplify each other's journeys. It's not just about celebrating success but fostering meaningful connections and conversations that drive progress."

The event included a panel discussion that was moderated by Pat Shields from Black Dot, LLC, and featured female executives Fabiola Torres, the Global Chief Marketing Officer, GAP; Nichol T. Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation; Aneesha Saleem, Executive Director, We the Best Foundation; Natalie White, VP, Community Relations & Social Impact, Los Angeles Sparks; Michelle Edgar, Vice President Strategy & Operations, Athlete-Driven Worldwide; and Rhea Roberts-Johnson Vice President Operations & Community Engagement, Goldenvoice and AEG. The discussion explored each speaker's career trajectory, including trials and successes, as they have navigated their careers.

The event also recognized Areva Martin, a CNN Contributor and Award-Winning Civil Rights Attorney and Advocate and Attica and Tembi Locke, the executive producers of Netflix's limited series "From Scratch," for their leadership, dedication, and commitment to their craft while uplifting women in the industry.

The event also included a live performance by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Angie Fisher and celebrity DJ, Iesha Irene.



