Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that six lawyers have been promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2025: W. Jared Berg (Houston), Christie L. Latimer (Dallas), Andrew W. Monk (Houston), John L. Stavinoha III (Houston), Adam Waszkiewicz (London) and Anna Wortham (Dallas).

"I'm excited to welcome these exceptional lawyers to the firm's partnership," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Their contributions to the firm and our clients have been outstanding, and we look forward to their continued leadership and success in the years to come."

The promotions are the culmination of a year of significant growth within Bracewell's partnership, which also saw the arrival of 14 lateral partners since the beginning of the year - one of the largest number of lateral partners joining in a single year in the firm's history.

2025 Bracewell Partner Promotions

W. Jared Berg - Resident in Bracewell's Houston office, Berg was promoted from associate to partner in the corporate and securities practice. He works with public and private companies on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments and general corporate matters. He also works at the forefront of the energy transition with oil and gas companies, developers of renewable energy generation, carbon capture and sequestration facilities, and RNG processing facilities, among others, as well as on novel and complex commercial transactions, project development and other arrangements. Berg graduated, magna cum laude, with a B.S. and B.A. from the University of Denver, where he also earned an M.B.A. He received his J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law with honors, serving on the editorial board of Texas Journal of Oil, Gas and Energy Law as director of development. Berg has been named "One to Watch" in M&A and Corporate Law by Best Lawyers, and is recommended for M&A, Especially Energy, in Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation.

Christie L. Latimer - Resident in Bracewell's Dallas office, Latimer was promoted from associate to partner in the real estate practice. She represents developers, borrowers, owners and lenders in the acquisition, development, financing and divestiture of large commercial and industrial projects, including office, retail and mixed-use projects. Latimer also works on sophisticated financial transactions, where she focuses on loans, structured financing and financial assets and related regulatory matters. Latimer graduated, summa cum laude, with a B.A. from the University of Oklahoma, and earned her J.D., cum laude, from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, where she was a staff editor on SMU Law Review. Latimer was named an "Associate to Watch" in Texas Real Estate in Chambers USA, and Best Lawyers named her "One to Watch" in Real Estate Law.

Andrew W. Monk - Resident in Bracewell's Houston office, Monk was promoted from associate to partner in the corporate and securities practice. He represents public and private companies in a variety of corporate and securities transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and private placements, entity formation and capitalization, joint ventures and other strategic business combinations, as well as ongoing governance matters. Monk graduated, magna cum laude, with a B.A. from the University of Georgia, and earned his J.D., with honors, from The University of Texas School of Law, where he was staff editor for Texas Journal of Oil, Gas and Energy Law. Best Lawyers has recognized him as "One to Watch" in Corporate Law, and he is recommended for Corporate & Securities in Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation.

John L. Stavinoha III - Resident in Bracewell's Houston office, Stavinoha was promoted from associate to partner in the oil and gas practice. He represents public and private clients in domestic midstream and upstream oil and gas M&A transactions. He also advises clients on operational arrangements, such as gathering, transportation, processing and storage agreements; farmout and participation agreements; development and joint operating agreements; produced water disposal and recycling agreements; pore space lease agreements; carbon sequestration services agreement; and surface use agreements. Stavinoha earned his B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law, where he served on the editorial board of Texas Journal of Oil, Gas and Energy Law. Stavinoha has been recognized by Best Lawyers as "One to Watch" in Energy Law, and is recommended for Corporate & Securities, Especially Energy and Infrastructure, in Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation.

Adam Waszkiewicz - Resident in Bracewell's London office, Waszkiewicz was promoted from senior associate to partner in the oil and gas practice. He focuses on corporate, projects and finance matters within the energy and natural resources sector, including energy transition matters and carbon markets. He has experience in mergers and acquisitions, equity capital fundraising, joint ventures, corporate reorganizations, prepayment and reserve based lending, offtake arrangements and other commercial agreements relating to the energy sector. Waszkiewicz regularly advises on multi-jurisdictional M&A transactions and has a wealth of experience in the structuring and development of energy and natural resources projects. He recently spent eight months on secondment with an E&P company, gaining a thorough knowledge of the commercial issues that face oil and gas companies in the current market. Waszkiewicz earned his B.Sc. from University College London, and obtained his G.D.L. and L.P.C., with distinction, from The College of Law.

Anna Wortham - Resident in Bracewell's Dallas office, Wortham was promoted from associate to partner in the healthcare and litigation practices. She has experience in all aspects of civil litigation. She represents clients in state courts, federal courts and arbitration proceedings, and has represented clients in a variety of industries, including healthcare, solar energy, oil and gas, film, construction, real estate, and food and beverage. Wortham graduated, magna cum laude, with a B.A. from Brigham Young University. She earned her M.B.A. from Sungkyunkwan Graduate School of Business, and her J.D., cum laude, from Indiana University Maurer School of Law, where she was an associate on Federal Communications Law Journal. Chambers USA has recognized Wortham as an "Associate to Watch" in Texas Healthcare, and she is recommended as "One to Watch" in Health Care Law in Best Lawyers.

2024 Lateral Partner Hires

In addition to the six internal partner promotions, Bracewell grew its partners ranks in 2024 with the addition of 14 lateral partners across six global offices, which included the opening of a new office in Paris in July.

The 2024 lateral partner hires included Arnaud Bélisaire (Paris), Nicole Boeckmann (New York), Michelle T. Boudreaux (Houston), Simon Cudennec (Paris), Hans P. Dyke (Washington, DC), François Feuillat (London), J. Dean Hinderliter (Dallas), Mark Hunting (London), Anne Lapierre (Paris), Parker A. Lee (New York), Judge Roslyn. R. Mauskopf (New York), Brian G. Patterson (Houston), Peter W. Rogers (Dallas) and Andrew Shaw (Washington, DC).

Arnaud Bélisaire - Bélisaire joined Bracewell's Paris office in July 2024 as a partner in the firm's energy and infrastructure practice. He has over 20 years of experience advising project developers, utilities, investment funds and financial institutions on project development, acquisition and financing transactions in the energy and infrastructure sectors in France and francophone Africa. Bélisaire studied French and British Law at the Université de Rennes. He earned his LL.M. in international law from the University of Exeter and received a DJCE and DESS from the University of Aix-en-Provence.

Nicole Boeckmann - Boeckmann joined Bracewell's New York office in May 2024 as a partner in the firm's government enforcement and investigations practice. A skilled trial lawyer, Boeckmann spent 20 years with the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York where she held several leadership positions, including First Assistant United States Attorney, Acting Chief of the Criminal Division and Chief of the Long Island Division. Boeckmann graduated with a B.A. from the University of Michigan and received her J.D., magna cum laude, from The Catholic University, Columbus School of Law.

Michelle T. Boudreaux - Boudreaux joined Bracewell's Houston office in July 2024 as a partner in the firm's energy regulatory group. Her practice focuses on federal and state pipeline regulation, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and pipeline litigation before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Railroad Commission of Texas. Boudreaux earned her B.A. from Indiana University, an M.S.W. from Tulane University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School.

Simon Cudennec - Cudennec joined Bracewell's Paris office in July 2024 as a partner in the firm's energy and infrastructure practice. He specializes in projects within the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors in France and French-speaking Africa, with a profound understanding of the challenges inherent in African project development. Cudennec received a DESS in International Business Law from Université de Rennes and a DEA in North American Business Law from the Université de Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Hans P. Dyke - Dyke rejoined Bracewell's Washington, DC office in August 2024 as partner in the energy practice. A Bracewell partner from 2017 to 2021, Dyke returned to the firm after serving as general counsel of Sol Systems, LLC. His experience includes transactions in the electric power and oil and gas midstream space, as well as transactions involving energy intensive industries such as data storage. Dyke holds a B.A. from Carthage College, a M.A. from Marquette University and a J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

François Feuillat - Feuillat joined Bracewell's London office in June 2024 as a partner in the firm's corporate energy group. An energy private equity lawyer, he has over 25 years of experience handling complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, private equity deals and corporate finance transactions. Feuillat received his LL.B. from the King's College London and his Maîtrise from Université de Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne. He earned his LL.M. from the College of Europe and his LP.C. from College of Law.

J. Dean Hinderliter - Hinderliter joined Bracewell's Dallas office in March 2024 as a partner in the firm's tax practice. With over 30 years of experience in complex tax analysis and planning, Hinderliter advises clients on private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions across a range of industries, including energy. Hinderliter graduated, magna cum laude, with a B.A. from Drury College, and with highest honors with a J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He received his LL.M., Taxation, from New York University School of Law.

Mark Hunting - Hunting joined Bracewell's London office in January 2024 as a partner in the firm's disputes practice. A qualified solicitor-advocate, he advises companies and corporate executives on business-related criminal and regulatory matters, including money laundering, bribery and corruption, financial and trade sanctions and export controls, corporate investigations, health and safety, and financial institution trading regulations. Hunting earned his M.A. in Law from the University of Cambridge, England, and his L.P.C., with distinction, from BPP Law School, UK.

Anne Lapierre - Lapierre joined Bracewell in July 2024 as a partner in the firm's energy and infrastructure practice. Specializing in first-of-their-kind, ground-breaking energy projects, Lapierre focuses on project development, construction, financing, acquisition and transfer of projects related to both renewables and conventional oil and gas production and infrastructure. Lapierre earned her LL.M. from Queen Mary University of London, and received a DESS and 3ème Cycle from the Université Paris Nanterre. Lapierre serves as managing partner of the Paris office.

Parker A. Lee - Lee joined Bracewell's New York office in March 2024 as a partner in the firm's energy practice. He advises companies and private equity and infrastructure funds on M&A, project development and joint venture transactions in the energy and infrastructure spaces. Lee also has significant experience on energy transition projects, including carbon capture and carbon offtake transactions. Lee received a B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin, and graduated, cum laude, with a J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2010.

Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf - Judge Mauskopf joined Bracewell's New York office in February 2024 as a partner in the firm's government enforcement and investigations practice. Before moving into private practice, Judge Mauskopf served four decades in public service, including as a judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, as the United States Attorney for that district and as Director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts. She graduated with a B.A., magna cum laude and with highest honors, from Brandeis University and received her J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center.

Brian G. Patterson - Patterson joined Bracewell's Houston office in September 2024 as a partner in the firm's labor and employment group. With nearly two decades of experience as a lawyer in these fields, Patterson is a skilled litigator and advisor who represents employers in a wide range of labor and employment matters. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of Richmond and a J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2006. Patterson is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in labor and employment law.

Peter W. Rogers - Rogers joined Bracewell's Dallas office in November 2024 as a partner in the firm's tax practice. He advises clients on tax matters in mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, reorganizations, joint ventures, renewable energy investments, securities offerings and bank financings. Rogers earned his M.S. in accounting and his B.S. in business administration from Babson College, graduating summa cum laude and as the valedictorian for both degrees. He graduated, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif, with a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law.

Andrew Shaw - Shaw joined Bracewell's Washington, DC office in June 2024 as a partner in the firm's Policy Resolution Group. He represents organizations before Congress, federal agencies, associations and NGOs on environmental issues, climate policy, renewable energy, nuclear energy, grid modernization and electricity regulation. Shaw previously served as a Legislative Assistant for US Congressman Dennis Moore (D-KS), advising on issues and initiatives in the agriculture, education, energy, environmental and transportation sectors. He also clerked for the US Environmental Protection Agency. He graduated with a B.A. and M.A. from Tulane University and received his J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law.

