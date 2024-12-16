Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) has long recognized the critical role of the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program in supporting the health and wellness of First Nations and Inuit peoples. However, recent investigations have exposed significant systemic barriers and mismanagement within the program that undermine its purpose and perpetuate harm.

(Source: https://www.thestar.com/news/investigations/watch-how-canadas-health-insurance-program-for-indigenous-people-is-failing-those-very-patients/article_d0cc9056-97b6-11ef-be6f-f753cb4d7503.html).

As the national bilingual association for counselling and psychotherapy, the association has been steadfast in advocacy for the reinstatement of Canadian Certified Counsellors (CCCs) under the NIHB program, some of whom are FNMI (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) practitioners providing culturally competent care. Over the past two decades, the association has worked to increase cultural competence among members, created dedicated FNMI leadership roles within the organization, established FNMI practice standards, and prioritized the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Indigenous Circle Chapter (ICC), established as part of the CCPA, has spent 20 years advocating for and advancing mental health for FNMI peoples and communities.

Advocacy efforts by the CCPA and other organizations have consistently called for meaningful reforms to the NIHB program. The association has presented evidence-based recommendations through various channels, including support from leading FNMI and governmental bodies such as the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and the House of Commons Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs (INAN), both of which have recommended the reinstatement of Canadian Certified Counsellors (CCCs) under the program. These efforts have also included presentations at the National Summit on Indigenous Mental Wellness, op-eds such as the association's Hill Times articles, and countless meetings with political leaders, decision-makers, and policymakers.

Programs like Jordan's Principle have demonstrated the transformative power of mandated accountability to address systemic inequities. While Jordan's Principle focuses on First Nations children, its success underscores the need for reforms to the NIHB program that prioritize Indigenous-led solutions and culturally competent care.

These actions are not just concerning; they are a direct affront to reconciliation and the rights of FNMI peoples and communities.

The CCPA demands immediate action to address these systemic failures. Reinstating Canadian Certified Counsellors (CCCs) under the NIHB program is an essential first step, but it must be part of a broader strategy for systemic reform. This includes equitable access to care, robust accountability mechanisms, and a commitment to FNMI-led, community-centered solutions.

The time for action is now. The CCPA will continue to work alongside FNMI leaders, mental health professionals, provincial, territorial, and federal decision-makers, and NIHB program stakeholders to advocate for these critical changes and ensure this program fulfills its mandate and truly supports the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) is a national bilingual association providing professional counsellors and psychotherapists with access to exclusive educational programs, certification, professional development and direct contact with professional peers and specialty groups. CCPA promotes the profession and its contribution to the mental health and well-being of all Canadians.

