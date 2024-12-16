HTEC, a global consulting, software, and digital solutions development company, is excited to announce the launch of a new DevEx ROI calculator and webinar series focused on enhancing engineering effectiveness for software development teams.

According to Google's 2024 DORA report, developers spend only 30-40% of their time writing code. The rest of the time, they're searching for information, navigating communication barriers and data silos, addressing constantly changing requirements, and dealing with inefficiencies in the software development lifecycle. HTEC's Engineering Effectiveness Framework can help organizations optimize their engineering practices, reduce inefficiencies, and boost return on investment (ROI).

As part of this initiative, the company is introducing:

The HTEC DevEx webinar series

Hosted January 16 and February 11 from 11 AM to 12 PM EST in partnership with Brightspot, an industry-leading CMS platform providing advanced knowledge management solutions to some of the world's most innovative technology organizations. Both webinars will feature Chris Westerhold, HTEC's Senior Director of Experience and Platforms, and Paul Easterbrooks, Solutions Architect at Brightspot. They'll discuss practical strategies for improving engineering effectiveness. Participants can explore critical topics and engage in interactive Q&A sessions.

The HTEC DevEx ROI calculator

Measure the potential financial and productivity impact of improving engineering effectiveness in your organization.Try the HTEC DevEx ROI calculator our experts developed to uncover your engineering effectiveness ROI potential.

"Engineering effectiveness is more than just a buzzword; it's a critical driver for team productivity, software quality, and overall project success. HTEC aims to provide teams with the knowledge and resources to understand the concept and implement lasting improvements in their processes."

-Chris Westerhold, Senior Director of Experience and Platforms

About HTEC:

HTEC Group Inc. is a global product development and digital engineering company powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. HTEC combines premium engineering expertise with remarkable creativity, enabling its customers to innovate, design, and develop disruptive technologies and new digital products and platforms across different industries.

