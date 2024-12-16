Aventura Private Wealth Hosts its Second Annual Canvas & Capital Event

Aventura Private Wealth held its second annual Canvas & Capital event on December 10th, at The Porto Vita Villa Grande Club in Aventura, Florida. Fresh off the whirlwind that is Miami's Art Basel week, this event is where the worlds of contemporary art and finance collided in a celebration of creativity and investment.

Guests were greeted with masterpieces from the renowned Opera Gallery, showcasing legends like Jean Michel Basquiat, Dasha's "Lucky," Sung-Hee Cho, and sculptures by ROD of the ORI Gallery. Bari Lynn Friedlander completed a live painting, a one-of-a-kind work that represented the fusion of art, finance, and collaboration. Topping off the evening, local Miami sensation, The French Horn Collective, serenaded with a mix of jazz and world beats.

Shmuel Maya, Founder of Aventura Private Wealth, addressed the audience with a speech about the concept of art as an asset class, offering insights into the value of incorporating art into investment strategies. This underscored Aventura Private Wealth's commitment to innovative approaches in wealth management and acknowledged the cultural significance of art. The evening blended cultural insight, financial strategy, and artistic wonder, leaving everyone with a deeper appreciation for the intersection of these two worlds.

Aventura Private Wealth is a premier wealth management and investment advisory firm. Working with leading custody providers, including Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions and Charles Schwab, the firm delivers financial solutions tailored to each client's unique goals. With over $300 million in assets under management, Aventura Private Wealth is dedicated to safeguarding legacies and building financial futures. For more information, visit www.aventurapw.com.

