Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 19:14 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aventura Private Wealth Hosts its Second Annual Canvas & Capital Event

Finanznachrichten News

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Aventura Private Wealth held its second annual Canvas & Capital event on December 10th, at The Porto Vita Villa Grande Club in Aventura, Florida. Fresh off the whirlwind that is Miami's Art Basel week, this event is where the worlds of contemporary art and finance collided in a celebration of creativity and investment.

Guests were greeted with masterpieces from the renowned Opera Gallery, showcasing legends like Jean Michel Basquiat, Dasha's "Lucky," Sung-Hee Cho, and sculptures by ROD of the ORI Gallery. Bari Lynn Friedlander completed a live painting, a one-of-a-kind work that represented the fusion of art, finance, and collaboration. Topping off the evening, local Miami sensation, The French Horn Collective, serenaded with a mix of jazz and world beats.

Shmuel Maya, Founder of Aventura Private Wealth, addressed the audience with a speech about the concept of art as an asset class, offering insights into the value of incorporating art into investment strategies. This underscored Aventura Private Wealth's commitment to innovative approaches in wealth management and acknowledged the cultural significance of art. The evening blended cultural insight, financial strategy, and artistic wonder, leaving everyone with a deeper appreciation for the intersection of these two worlds.

About Aventura Private Wealth:

Aventura Private Wealth is a premier wealth management and investment advisory firm. Working with leading custody providers, including Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions and Charles Schwab, the firm delivers financial solutions tailored to each client's unique goals. With over $300 million in assets under management, Aventura Private Wealth is dedicated to safeguarding legacies and building financial futures. For more information, visit www.aventurapw.com.

Contacts:

Andrea Bruno 305-740-1605
andrea@aventurapw.com

SOURCE: Aventura Private Wealth



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.