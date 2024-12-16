Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 19:26 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Derwent Investments Pte Ltd: Derwent Investments Reassures Clients on U.S. Economic Resilience Under Trump Administration

Finanznachrichten News

Despite uncertainty from campaign rhetoric, Derwent Investments predicts pragmatic policies from President-elect Trump will drive growth, supported by tax reform, infrastructure investment, and strong corporate earnings.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Singapore-based investment and wealth management practitioner, Derwent Investments has reiterated its confidence in the resilience and growth potential of the U.S. economy, despite concerns stemming from President-elect Donald J. Trump's campaign rhetoric. In a scheduled research note to clients, the firm emphasises that Trump's business acumen and instincts will likely guide policies prioritising economic stability and growth.

"Our extensive research suggests that, while the tone of President-elect Trump's rhetoric has sparked uncertainty, his history as a businessman suggests a pragmatic approach to policymaking," said Edward Chandler, Director of Private Equity at Derwent Investments. "In our view, the U.S. economy, supported by strong corporate earnings, innovation and consumer spending, remains on a solid growth trajectory."

The firm's analysis highlights several factors underpinning its optimistic outlook:

  • Tax reform and deregulation: Trump's proposed corporate tax cuts and deregulation efforts are expected to bolster profitability for U.S. businesses while stimulating investment.

  • Infrastructure spending: Trump's focus on infrastructure development could provide a significant boost to employment and economic activity.

  • Trade policies: While Mr Trump's fiery protectionist rhetoric has aroused concern, the administration's negotiation strategies are likely to aim for balanced agreements that support American industries without disrupting global trade dynamics.

"Investors should remain focused on the fundamentals," added Mr. Chandler. "The U.S. economy's size, diversification and innovation-driven industries position it to weather policy shifts and emerge stronger."

Derwent Investments' note encouraged clients to stay the course, reiterating that a long-term investment perspective is crucial during periods of political transition. The firm's portfolios are strategically diversified to capitalise on opportunities across sectors poised for growth under the new administration, such as technology, manufacturing, and energy.

About Derwent Investments

Derwent Investments is a leading investment management firm committed to delivering superior investment results and second-to-none client service. With a team of experienced professionals and a disciplined, research-led approach to investing, the firm provides innovative solutions and opportunities for medium-to-long-term capital growth. Derwent Investments' focus on research-driven investment strategies ensures that clients benefit from the latest market insights and technological advancements.

Media Contact Information

Derwent Investments Pte Ltd
www.derwentinv.com
media@derwentinv.com

SOURCE: Derwent Investments Pte Ltd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.