Avalon Partners Inc. Announces the Sale of Jobs.ca, Canada's Trailblazing Online Recruiting Firm

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Avalon Partners Inc., a leading M&A advisory and business brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Jobwings.com Careers Inc, doing business as Jobs.ca, Canada's pioneering online recruiting firm, to British-Columbia-based tech entrepreneurs Adi Gullia and Greig Perantinos.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in the province of Quebec, Jobs.ca is a leader in Canada's online recruitment industry. With a portfolio of 21 industry-specific job boards, the award-winning company generates over 270,000 monthly visits from job seekers and serves 900 employers across Canada. The acquisition marks a pivotal moment for the company, as it looks toward future growth under new ownership.

The sale represents a major achievement for founder Manuel Francisci, who led Jobs.ca for over two decades. "Having been a part of the company for so many years, it holds a special place in my heart, and I am truly excited to see what the future holds with Greig and Adi at the helm. They will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives and new successes to the business," said Manuel Francisci.

"Over 24 years, Manuel's built something to be proud of. Jobs.ca is a brand that we believe will be around forever. We have exciting plans for the company as the world transitions to AI," said Adi Gullia, new co-owner of Jobs.ca.

Despite strong interest from more than 140 buyers globally, Avalon Partners successfully maintained the Canadian ownership of Jobs.ca, ensuring the company remains dedicated to serving Canadian employers and job seekers. This acquisition provides continuity and strengthens Jobs.ca's role in the Canadian job market while preparing for future advancements, particularly in AI-driven recruiting.

As the exclusive intermediary for the transaction, Avalon Partners facilitated the entire acquisition process. "Congratulations to both Seller and Buyers on successfully navigating the acquisition of Jobs.ca. This is a significant achievement, and it's been a pleasure working with each of you throughout this exciting project. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for everyone involved, and we look forward to seeing the great things you will accomplish together," said Paul Vokaty, President of Avalon Partners Inc.

About Avalon Partners Inc.:

Avalon Partners Inc. is a leading merger & acquisition advisory and business brokerage firm based in Montreal, Canada. The firm specializes in confidentially marketing sell-side mandates, business valuations and expertly negotiating transactions to maximize client value. With decades of experience as executives, consultants, and business owners, Avalon Partners provides tailored exit strategy solutions to CEOs and shareholders. The firm excels in both domestic and cross-border transactions, consistently sourcing strategic buyers from around the world.

