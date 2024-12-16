Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") wishes to update shareholders on details regarding the Company's upcoming annual general meeting to be held on January 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM (Calgary Time) (the "Meeting"), including instructions for virtual access to the meeting, as well as potential impacts from the ongoing strike of Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the distribution of the Company's meeting materials (the "Meeting Materials"). The business of the Meeting will consist of the election of directors of the Company and the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and will be followed by a management presentation.

Hybrid Meeting

Zenith has organized a live webcast of the Meeting (details are set out below) whereby shareholders can attend the Meeting over the internet including asking questions as part of the Meeting, and the Company strongly encourages shareholders to attend the Meeting over the internet. The Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company at 300, 4820 Richard Road SW, Calgary, Alberta. However, the Chairman of the Meeting will be unable to attend in-person and will instead be attending the Meeting virtually. Shareholders attending the Meeting over the internet cannot vote at the Meeting. The Company, therefore, encourages shareholders to vote their shares prior to the Meeting, at least forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and statutory holidays) prior to the Meeting by following the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form received by such shareholders.

Instructions for Accessing the Meeting:

It is highly recommended that shareholders access the webcast over the internet using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xHIoxeIO

A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

Investors may also access the meeting by phone; dial 1-844-763-8274 (toll free within North America) or 1-647-484-8814. Callers should dial-in at least 15 min prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Zenith Capital Corp. call.

Postal Strike Impact on Distribution of Meeting Materials

Should distribution of the Meeting Materials be disrupted by the postal strike, electronic copies of the Meeting Materials may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca as well as the Company's website at www.zenithepigenetics.com/newsroom/corporate-information. The Company's annual and interim financial statements, as well as related management discussion and analysis are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and website.

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free within North America) or 1-514-982-7555 to obtain your proxy form control number, which will allow you to cast your vote for the Meeting online at www.investorvote.com by 1:00 PM (Calgary time) on January 13, 2025. Alternatively, registered shareholders may also request their proxy form control number by contacting the Company's Investor Relations (info@zenithepigenetics.com) and providing consent to receiving your proxy form control number via email.

If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.

The Company has satisfied the conditions to rely and is relying during the postal strike on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to shareholders set forth in Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931.

About Zenith

Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. Our lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for various oncologic indications such as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, NUT carcinoma, ovarian cancer and RAS activated tumors. Several of these studies are sponsored by NCI under the NCI-Zenith Cooperative Research & Development Agreements (CRADA) and CRADAs between NCI and other NCI collaborators.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the Company's development activities involving ZEN-3694 in NUT carcinoma, ovarian cancer, RAS activated tumors, and other tumor types, as a single agent, or in combination with chemotherapies, as well as our partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in furtherance of these development activities. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Zenith disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

