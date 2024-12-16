Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 20:38 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Named Official Media Sponsor for the Microcap Conference at Borgata Hotel, January 28-30, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NTTS Delivers Unmatched Media Exposure with Billboards, TV Commercials, Earned Media, and Exclusive Attendee Interviews

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / New to The Street, the leading platform for innovative business interviews and financial storytelling, proudly announces its role as the official media sponsor for The Microcap Conference, set to take place January 28-30, 2025, at the iconic Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

New to The Street will enhance the conference experience by conducting on-site interviews with participating companies, providing attendees and investors with unique insights into the latest developments in the microcap sector. Additionally, New to The Street will support the event with its iconic Times Square billboards and national television commercials aired as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg. These efforts aim to spotlight the event's highlights and amplify the exposure of participating businesses to millions of viewers nationwide.

"Having attended the Pipes Conference at the Hard Rock last month, I was blown away by the professionalism and quality of the event," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "I see The Microcap Conference as a fantastic opportunity for our roster of public companies, as well as private companies looking to uplist, to gain significant visibility. We're excited to partner with DealFlow Events and leverage our media platforms to showcase this incredible event and its participants."

Phill LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with New to The Street. Their innovative approach to media and commitment to providing exposure for high-potential companies perfectly aligns with our goal of delivering a top-tier conference experience. This partnership will bring exceptional value to our attendees and participating businesses."

About The Microcap Conference

The Microcap Conference is a premier event dedicated to connecting high-potential microcap companies with a curated audience of investors, industry leaders, and media professionals. Taking place over three days, the conference provides a platform for in-depth presentations, one-on-one meetings, and strategic networking opportunities.

About DealFlow Events

Since 2003, DealFlow Events has been a trusted leader in producing conferences that deliver unmatched value to the investment community. Known for its attention to detail and focus on emerging trends, DealFlow Events creates opportunities for industry professionals to gain insights, build connections, and grow their businesses.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business and financial television series that airs as sponsored programming on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and other major networks. With over 16 years of success and a growing audience of 1.9 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street specializes in profiling innovative public and private companies, offering in-depth interviews, earned media placements, and outdoor advertising campaigns. Its commitment to delivering impactful media exposure has made it a trusted partner for companies looking to amplify their reach and credibility.

For more information about New to The Street's media sponsorship opportunities or its unique media packages, visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Contact Information

Monica Brennan
Head of Operations
monica@newtothestreet.com

Related Images

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
