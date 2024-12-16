Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 20:38 Uhr
Delmarva Power: Stay Safe and Bright: Essential Holiday Lighting Tips

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / As the holiday season approaches and you pull out your festive decorations, we want to share some essential tips to help keep you safe as you light up your home or business this season.

  • Before hanging any lights, check all strands for cracked or broken plugs, frayed insulation, or bare wires. Worn cords can cause fires, so it's crucial to discard any damaged sets of lights. Additionally, consider using energy-efficient lighting products to reduce your energy use and minimize the risk of overheating.

  • When setting up your lights, make sure to follow the manufacturer's limits for the number of strings that can be safely connected and avoid overloading your electrical outlets. According to Electric Safety Foundation International, you should never connect more than three strings of incandescent lights together.

  • Always turn off all decorative lighting when leaving the house or before going to bed.

  • Use battery operated candles if possible and keep decorations and other items at least 3 feet away from heating equipment or an open flame.

  • When decorating the exterior of your home, ensure that the lights you use are approved for outdoor use. Indoor lights should never be used outside, as they may not be able to withstand the elements.

  • Be mindful of power lines. Avoid raising or lowering ladders near power lines and always keep yourself and all tools and materials at least 10 feet away from all overhead lines. Tree limbs that have grown near power lines can be hazardous, as branches or entire trees can become energized if they encounter a power line.

By following these simple tips, you can keep your holiday season safe, bright, and full of joy. For more electric safety tips, visit delmarva.com/Safety.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Delmarva Power
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/delmarva-power
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Delmarva Power



