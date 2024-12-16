Bristol, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Lantern, the premier Shopify quiz-building app, has released insights from its 2024 analysis of top-performing users, revealing key strategies for creating the ideal quiz format. These insights show that merchants using Lantern to build interactive, data-driven quizzes generate an average of $29,000 in additional monthly revenue. However, with optimized quiz pathways and integration with platforms like Klaviyo, merchants can potentially increase this figure to $37,359 per month, as revealed through Lantern's comprehensive data analysis.





The study highlights how top-performing merchants achieve these results by leveraging optimized quiz formats, including:

- Simple, easy-to-follow quiz formats: Quizzes designed with clarity and simplicity drive higher completion rates, increasing both engagement and revenue. Merchants using fewer logic jumps and straightforward paths see significantly improved completion rates.

- Marketing campaigns that leverage quiz data: Integrating Lantern quizzes with platforms like Klaviyo allows merchants to sync quiz-taker data seamlessly. This enables highly targeted email campaigns, improving email open rates and driving better outcomes by delivering personalized content based on quiz responses.

- Personalized product recommendations: Displaying curated product results based on quiz answers keeps customers engaged and encourages purchases. Including a "View More Results" button, used in 65% of successful quizzes, further enhances customer browsing and decision-making.

Lantern quizzes not only has the potential to boost revenue but also help merchants collect an average of 6,353 emails per quiz, fueling targeted marketing campaigns. By combining clear quiz pathways with Klaviyo integration, merchants can significantly enhance their revenue potential and create highly personalized customer experiences.

In addition to these benefits, Lantern's analytics provide valuable insights into customer behavior, enabling merchants to continuously refine their quiz formats for even better results. From identifying high-performing questions to analyzing drop-off points, Lantern equips merchants with the tools they need to optimize every aspect of the customer journey, ensuring sustained growth and engagement.

Moreover, Lantern's flexibility ensures that it works seamlessly for a wide range of industries, from fashion to skincare. Merchants can craft quizzes tailored to their unique audience, whether it's recommending the perfect product match or guiding customers through complex decision-making processes. This versatility, paired with actionable insights, positions Lantern as a critical tool for scaling e-commerce success.

About Lantern AI Quiz Builder

In today's competitive e-commerce landscape, standing out means creating personalized, engaging experiences for customers. Lantern, the ultimate quiz-building app on Shopify, empowers merchants to do just that. By leveraging Lantern, stores can craft interactive quizzes that captivate customers, provide tailored product recommendations, and gather invaluable data, all while boosting revenue.

